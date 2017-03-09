Letters

Wood a pragmatic, honest candidate

Thursday, March 9, 2017





To the Editor:

Over these past several years, the public and I have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the perspectives and agendas of Richard Wood as a member and as chairman of the Milford School Budget Advisory Committee.

Rick is honest, pragmatic and has insight into the Milford School District’s problems and future needs and balancing these needs with the Milford taxpayers’ ability to pay. He has a willingness to examine all sides of the issues and listens closely to the opposing point of view. His tenure and experience on the Milford School Budget Advisory Committee sets him far apart from the other candidates, so I am writing today to express my support for his candidacy and my intention to vote for him in the upcoming elections, as I know he will be a valuable asset to the School Board and the community.

John Wynne

Milford