Letters

Police right about shooting near school

Thursday, March 9, 2017





To the Editor:

In an article published on the front page of The Cabinet recently, it was reported that Milford Police Chief Michael Viola and Police Capt. Craig Fyre were at the Board of Selectmen Jan. 30 meeting. They asked for an ordinance to prohibit shooting on the town-owned land close to the Heron Pond Elementary School in Milford.

It appears that there have been numerous complaints about the noise and danger from school staff, parents and neighbors. According to the police, some of the people shooting in the open pit do not even know there is a school in the area.

Because I wanted to understand the problem better, I decided to visit the site last week. I am not a native of New Hampshire and was only somewhat familiar with the area. When I arrived at the entry of the pit, I got out of my car and read a sign that said: No Vehicles Beyond This Point. The sign is riddled with bullet holes. Bullets that could have hit children walking to or from school, or school buses or parents driving to and from school. Furthermore, there are plans to establish soccer fields in the immediate vicinity.

I put my money on the police. They got it right!

Jeanne G. Emmick

Milford

Support Fournier, Tilton for board

To the Editor:

I urge my fellow Milford voters to elect Suzanne Fournier and Roger Tilton to the Board of Selectmen on March 14. Both are smart and well-educated, and both have a clear understanding of the issues before us and a strong desire to serve their community.

Suzanne has been a resident of New Hampshire for more than 40 years. During that time, she has contributed countless hours for causes that protect our state’s natural environment. Here in Milford, she served on the committee to clean up the EPA’s Fletcher Superfund Site. Suzanne feels that Milford’s open spaces, air, water and wildlife are matters of public trust, and when we protect them, we protect the quality of life we all enjoy. She also feels that a public office is a public trust, and so people must serve with the utmost transparency.

Roger first became aware of the idea of public service when he was a young student in the ’60s and two of our great national leaders were assassinated. He has supported progressive causes throughout his adult life. His business and analytical skills, developed during several decades as an investment adviser, would be put to good use on the BOS. He would support a budget that keeps property taxes in check while favoring policies that help small businesses that are rooted in the community. He also sees the need for a sound infrastructure.

Suzanne Fournier and Roger Tilton are eminently qualified to serve as selectmen, and Milford voters would be wise to put them both to work on their behalf.

Gertrude Morgan

Milford