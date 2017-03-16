Letters

Effort to block LaBelle expansion lauded

Thursday, March 16, 2017





To the Editor:

Good luck to Mr. Fredette and his attorneys in their effort to block the “entrepreneurs,” which the vintners at LaBelle now aspire or descend to.

I, too, feel that an “artisan village” or any large-scale development in that area is not in keeping with the character and quality of the neighborhood. Although, what a restaurant, distillery and hotel have to do with artisans is a bit hazy to me.

Worse, this addition to the LaBelle Winery will certainly require a traffic light and continue the march of traffic lights westward from Bedford, because when one is going to or leaving an artisanal village, who wants to have to wait for an opening in traffic?

Russ Brady

Milford