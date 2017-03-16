Letters

Help celebrate Youth of the Year

Thursday, March 16, 2017





To the Editor:

The Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley’s Youth of the Year program celebrates teens whose club experience has empowered them to find their voice and achieve success through after-school experiences rooted in what matters to them most: choice, access and passion.

These amazing young people represent the voice and spirit of all Boys & Girls Club youths. We can’t wait to celebrate the accomplishments of our Youth of the Year finalists, Lily Ayotte (Milford), Shelby Houghton (Milford), Nicole Jutras (Milford), Jon Merchant (Milford) and Katy Osterholtz (Amherst), and announce the 2017 Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley Youth of the Year on Thursday, March 16.

In addition, we’ll be recognizing Edward Jones Investments for its commitment to the youths in our community and awarding the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley’s 2017 Community Champion to Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative High School’s director of school counseling, Amanda Kovaliv.

This event is open to the public; all are welcome. Please join us on Thursday, March 16, with a reception at 7 p.m. and program at 7:30 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley’s Amato Center, 56 Mont Vernon St., Milford.

Susan E. Taylor

Executive Director

Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley