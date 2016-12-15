|
Arrest made in Amherst burglaries
Thursday, December 15, 2016
MILFORD - A Merrimack man is accused of breaking into four Amherst businesses in mid-November, leaving traces of blood at the scene of each crime, police said.
Dylan Provost, 24, of Merrimack, was arrested last week on four burglary counts. He is accused of breaking into the Kathy Blake Dance Studio, Gymnastics Village, New England Partition and Sunrise Children's Center.
Provost was arraigned last week in Milford district court and was remanded to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail.
Officers with the Amherst Police Department responded around 2 a.m. Nov. 19 to the dance studio for an alarm activation, finding a broken glass window with blood and a pack of cigarettes nearby.
Police say there was an attempt to crack the safe, but the suspect was unable to do so.
Five hours later, police say there was a forced entry via a glass slider at the gymnastics center, where the suspect also left behind blood stains. A checkbook and small bag of items was stolen, but officers were able to obtain security footage from the scene.
On Nov. 21, officers responded to the day care center and New England Partition and found that about $550 in cash and two laptops were stolen from the businesses. A second security camera was compared to the footage from the gymnastics center, allowing police to determine the same individual was responsible for the burglaries.
The next day, officials from Massachusetts General Hospital contacted Amherst police about an individual, later identified as Provost, who told medical staffers that he was involved in a car crash despite having injuries that were not consistent with a serious accident. Police logs also showed there were no serious accidents reported, leading officers to find Provost in possession of several of the stolen items.
According to an affidavit, Provost told police he committed the four burglaries and that he had "a problem with alcohol."
Court records indicate Provost has a lengthy criminal record since 2011, including felony theft, receiving stolen property and disobeying a police officer.
- Cabinet staff
