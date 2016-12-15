News

Arrest made in Amherst burglaries

Thursday, December 15, 2016





MILFORD - A Mer­rimack man is accused of breaking into four Amherst businesses in mid-November, leaving traces of blood at the scene of each crime, po­lice said.

Dylan Provost, 24, of Merrimack, was arrested last week on four bur­glary counts. He is ac­cused of breaking into the Kathy Blake Dance Studio, Gymnastics Vil­lage, New England Par­tition and Sunrise Chil­dren's Center.

Provost was arraigned last week in Milford district court and was remanded to the Hills­borough County House of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail.

Officers with the Am­herst Police Department responded around 2 a.m. Nov. 19 to the dance stu­dio for an alarm activa­tion, finding a broken glass window with blood and a pack of cigarettes nearby.

Police say there was an attempt to crack the safe, but the suspect was un­able to do so.

Five hours later, police say there was a forced entry via a glass slider at the gymnastics center, where the suspect also left behind blood stains. A checkbook and small bag of items was stolen, but officers were able to obtain security footage from the scene.

On Nov. 21, officers re­sponded to the day care center and New England Partition and found that about $550 in cash and two laptops were stolen from the businesses. A second security camera was compared to the foot­age from the gymnastics center, allowing police to determine the same in­dividual was responsible for the burglaries.

The next day, officials from Massachusetts Gen­eral Hospital contacted Amherst police about an individual, later identi­fied as Provost, who told medical staffers that he was involved in a car crash despite having injuries that were not consistent with a seri­ous accident. Police logs also showed there were no serious accidents re­ported, leading officers to find Provost in possession of several of the stolen items.

According to an affida­vit, Provost told police he committed the four burglaries and that he had "a problem with al­cohol."

Court records indicate Provost has a lengthy criminal record since 2011, including felony theft, receiving stolen property and disobeying a police officer.

- Cabinet staff