Development committee seeks design input, feedback

Thursday, December 15, 2016





WILTON - The Eco­nomic Development Committee needs to work toward an end, Chairman Jennifer Beck told select­men on Monday, Dec. 12.

"We need a vision for what the downtown should look like," she said. "We need a design plan."

But the committee sees the commercial area as more than just Main Street, the focus of the Main Street Association.

"From Route 31, up by the grade school, down to the Milford line," she said, "the

commercial village.

"Everyone wants to bring new business to town, but where do we put it?"

Development along Route 101 north would also be addressed "so it won't end up like 101A, which is awful," Beck said.

To develop a plan and to get more people in­volved in the planning, the committee is sug­gesting a charrette - an intensive discussion of the town.

"To use Plan New Hampshire would cost $5,000," Beck said. "We are looking for grants."

The committee also is working with the Nashua Regional Planning Com­mission, which is help­ing with a development portfolio using Wilton as the focus.

"We need to know what the residents and mer­chants need and want," Beck said. "We need rea­sons for what we are ask­ing.

"We wanted you to be aware of what we are do­ing. We would like the money in the budget if we don't get a grant."

Selectman Kermit Wil­liams said it is late in the current cycle for grants.

All three selectmen expressed support for the idea. Williams asked Beck if the committee would make a presenta­tion at Town Meeting, and she agreed.

- JESSIE SALISBURY