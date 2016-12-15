|
Development committee seeks design input, feedback
Thursday, December 15, 2016
WILTON - The Economic Development Committee needs to work toward an end, Chairman Jennifer Beck told selectmen on Monday, Dec. 12.
"We need a vision for what the downtown should look like," she said. "We need a design plan."
But the committee sees the commercial area as more than just Main Street, the focus of the Main Street Association.
"From Route 31, up by the grade school, down to the Milford line," she said, "the
commercial village.
"Everyone wants to bring new business to town, but where do we put it?"
Development along Route 101 north would also be addressed "so it won't end up like 101A, which is awful," Beck said.
To develop a plan and to get more people involved in the planning, the committee is suggesting a charrette - an intensive discussion of the town.
"To use Plan New Hampshire would cost $5,000," Beck said. "We are looking for grants."
The committee also is working with the Nashua Regional Planning Commission, which is helping with a development portfolio using Wilton as the focus.
"We need to know what the residents and merchants need and want," Beck said. "We need reasons for what we are asking.
"We wanted you to be aware of what we are doing. We would like the money in the budget if we don't get a grant."
Selectman Kermit Williams said it is late in the current cycle for grants.
All three selectmen expressed support for the idea. Williams asked Beck if the committee would make a presentation at Town Meeting, and she agreed.
- JESSIE SALISBURY
