|
Proposal made for river walk
Thursday, December 15, 2016
By JESSIE SALISBURY
Correspondent
WILTON - A river walk, making use of the scenic area between Main Street and the Souhegan River, has been discussed several times by different organizations over the last 20 years, but too many objections have been raised and nothing has been done.
The new Economic Development Committee sees the area as a potential boost to the town, but it's approaching the idea from a different angle: Start in the other direction from the Stoney Brook Bridge.
Jennifer Beck presented the new ideas to the Board of Selectmen on Monday, Dec. 12, on behalf of the committee, which she heads.
The proposed park would follow the brook west along the Police Station parking lot, which the town owns. Sidewalks are already in place and people already walk there, to Police Chief Brent Hautanen said.
"It would be nice to use the space," he said.
The committee would add attractive plantings and seating, Beck said.
"And we would need to get the lights fixed," she said.
The area was briefly called Abbott Park, but voters declined to accept it and it was turned into a parking lot.
A picnic table or seating could be placed on the paved area beside the dam, near the Heritage Commission sign, Beck said.
Architect Alison Meltzer, president of the Wilton Main Street Association, has agreed to devise a base plan, Beck said. The committee is working with the WMSA on the plan.
To pay for this, the committee would like to use money from the Cooley Fund.
That fund was established in the mid-1970s, a bequest from resident Roland R. Cooley, to be used for a park. In 1994, the side hill between Town Hall, Maple Street and Main Street was named for him as part of the downtown revitalization.
Selectmen said the fund currently about $36,000 available, and a vote of the town would be needed to use it.
Phase 2 of the project, Beck said, would be the area behind the stores as far as the Main Street Park.
Studies have shown that towns that have used their riverfronts have benefited economically, Beck said. Peterborough's downtown walk was cited as an example.
The plan would include a gazebo and lighting, and possibly a bike path. Beck said she would love to see the return of the scenic railroad.
Beck acknowledged the difficulties: negotiating with each of the property owners, working with the state because the Souhegan is a protected river, addressing liability.
"This is an opportunity to get people out along the river," she said. "Most people have never seen it. Entice owners to use the back of their buildings, build patios. There are ways to do it."
The selectmen agreed to put an article on the warrant to approve use of the Cooley funds.
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business