News

Town talks dog park

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Photo by KATHY CLEVELAND

Kierstyn Henderson and Zachary Williamson are shown with their dog, Kiesza, in Kaley Park. Enlarge, Photo by KATHY CLEVELAND

Kierstyn Henderson and Zachary Williamson have formed a committee to build a dog park in Milford. Enlarge, Photo by KATHY CLEVELAND

Kierstyn Henderson and Zachary Williamson are shown with their dog, Kiesza, in Kaley Park. Enlarge-



By KATHY CLEVELAND

Staff Writer

Residents in Milford want local play area for their pups

MILFORD - One of the great pleasures of owning a dog is watching the ani­mal's pure joy in running without a leash.

Kierstyn Henderson loves to watch her 2-year-old Alaskan malamute, Kiesza, run free, and she wants that for the hun­dreds of other dogs in the Milford area.

The nearest public dog parks are in Hooksett and Hudson, each a 45-minute drive from Milford. So in April, Henderson and her fiance, Zachary William­son, started talking with the Milford Recreation Department about the possibility of creating a dog park.

"We really want a safe place for dogs to run and get rid of excess energy," Henderson said recently.

She is the chairwoman of a committee working with the Recreation De­partment. Within three or four years, the commit­tee hopes to raise enough money to build a fenced-in enclosure, at least 16,000 square feet, with a double-gated entrance and a sep­arate area for small dogs.

The Recreation Depart­ment's first choice for a location is the far left cor­ner of Adams Park on Os­good Road.

Kaley Park is an alter­native, Henderson said. It's more secluded and has plenty of space for parking.

The committee gave the Board of Selectmen a slide presentation in Oc­tober, showing photos of the Hooksett and Hudson parks, drawings of a pro­posed park and a list of park rules. All three com­panies that submitted es­timates offered around the same price of $18,500, she said. The goal is to raise at least $20,000.

Recreation Director Arene Berry told select­men that Adams Park is the best site.

"Once we have (sports) fields at Brox," she said, Adams can become a neighborhood park, with a playground, a picnic area, boat launch and bike path, "so the dog park fits perfectly into that neigh­borhood park idea."

The committee is a non­profit, and it has been raising money from the sale of plaques and raffle tickets and fundraising at local events.

Selectmen commended the group, but had ques­tions about sanitation, odor, parking and insur­ance. They talked about the dog park committee coming under the auspic­es of the Recreation Com­mission, similar to MICE (Milford ICE), the group that maintains the Shepa­rd Park winter ice rink.

Selectman Kevin Fed­erico called it a great idea.

"I like the fact that you're fundraising for it," he said. "You guys have done great job putting a package together."

The committee had a booth at a Christmas fair, selling dog treats and baked goods.

"It was a great success," Henderson said. "Most people were happy to see our plans for the park, and we received a good amount of donations."

The group has an email address, barkforapark@ gmail.com, and a website, www.milfordnhdogpark. weebly.com. The Face­book group is called Sup­porters of a Milford, NH Dog Park.

According to Wikipedia, dog parks are the fastest-growing segment of city parks. There were 569 off-leash dog parks in the 100 largest U.S. cities in 2010, a 34 percent jump in five years, while overall, parks increased only 3 percent.

Portland, Ore., has the most, with 5.7 dog parks for every 100,000 resi­dents.