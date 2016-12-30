News

Town money sought to repair cemetery wall

Friday, December 30, 2016





Trustees request $5K, present warrant article to selectmen

LYNDEBOROUGH - The cemetery trustees have requested $5,000 to repair the wall of the South Cemetery along Cemetery Road, which is said to be "bulging out­ward."

They have presented se­lectmen with a proposed warrant article.

However, on Wednes­day, Dec. 21, the select­men said they wondered if the work could be done by the Highway Department. They also wanted more information, including whether bids were sought and the extent of the proj­ect.

The wall, made of cut granite blocks, dates to about 1890, when Cem­etery Road was relo­cated to provide access to a new section of the cemetery and to enclose the Civil War Monument. According to the town's 1905 history, the monu­ment was erected "on the knoll across the road from the cemetery" when residents couldn't decide where to put it. Signs of the original road are still visible.

In other business, the board decided to have granite markers made for the trees planted last fall behind Citizens' Hall. The trees will be dedicated in the spring.

- JESSIE SALISBURY