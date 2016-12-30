|
Town money sought to repair cemetery wall
Friday, December 30, 2016
Trustees request $5K, present warrant article to selectmen
LYNDEBOROUGH - The cemetery trustees have requested $5,000 to repair the wall of the South Cemetery along Cemetery Road, which is said to be "bulging outward."
They have presented selectmen with a proposed warrant article.
However, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the selectmen said they wondered if the work could be done by the Highway Department. They also wanted more information, including whether bids were sought and the extent of the project.
The wall, made of cut granite blocks, dates to about 1890, when Cemetery Road was relocated to provide access to a new section of the cemetery and to enclose the Civil War Monument. According to the town's 1905 history, the monument was erected "on the knoll across the road from the cemetery" when residents couldn't decide where to put it. Signs of the original road are still visible.
In other business, the board decided to have granite markers made for the trees planted last fall behind Citizens' Hall. The trees will be dedicated in the spring.
- JESSIE SALISBURY
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business