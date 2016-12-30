|
2016 IN REVIEW
Friday, December 30, 2016
January-June
The Donald Trump phenomenon came to the Souhegan Valley in January as several supporters explained his appeal. The New York businessman and now president-elect became the frontrunner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, then draws a large, enthusiastic crowd at Hampshire Hills and went on to win the New Hampshire Republican primary.
Recreation was news in Amherst, where volunteers built the new Joshua's Park and the Recreation Department built a pump track and prepares for disc golf. Milford begins to plan for nearly 6 acres of potential recreation land next to Keyes Park.
Milford library trustees and supporters were disappointed when a new building for the Wadleigh Memorial Library was voted down, and the Brox Environmental Citizens continued to oppose development of the town-owned land. On Elm and Mill streets in Milford, the Environmental Protection Agency continued cleanup of the Fletcher Paint Superfund Site.
Opponents continued to protest the gas pipeline through Amherst, Milford and other towns in southern New Hampshire until April when Kinder Morgan halted the plan.
January
Milford High School teachers and students share their enthusiasm for science and technology at
an evening STEM event.
The Elms Center nursing home asks for a safer crosswalk on Elm Street, but Milford official decide it would be safer to do away with the crosswalk so employees can use other ones nearby.
Milford selectmen decide to put plans for a new public library on the March warrant, but also decide not to support it.
Chris Cassarino, a Milford High School graduate, has the role of John Wilkes Booth in a TV mini-series called "Mercy Street."
Local Donald Trump supporters tell why they like him after the New York businessman becomes the frontrunner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.
Superintendent of Schools for Wilton- Lyndeborough Christine Tyrie decides not to renew her contract.
The Amherst School Board makes full-day kindergarten a priority, saying funding it will take precedence over existing programs if the budget is voted down.
Female students at Milford High School protest talk on rape, saying it should be targeted to men as well.
Neighbors of the Feel Good Farm in Lyndeborough bring complaints about a growing junkyard and other issues to selectmen.
February
A warrant article asking for $20,000 for the Pumpkin Festival and holiday decorations generated most of the conflict at the town Deliberative Session.
The town Advisory Budget Committee reverses its vote against a new building for the Wadleigh Memorial Library and is now in favor of it 7-2.
Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders win the New Hampshire primary, with Trump receiving 22 percent of Milford's GOP vote in the eight-candidate field.
Lyndeborough aims to rebuild more than a mile of Mountain Road, a more than $1.6 million project.
An ongoing conflict about Souhegan High School's cost and quality is reflected in races for School Board and district moderator.
March
The Lyndeborough Conservation Commission will ask voters to designate 17 acres of Rose Mountain as town forest.
Milford voters reject a bond for $3 million dollars worth of school building improvements and a new $5.6 million Wadleigh Memorial Library and both the town and the school operating budgets were voted down.
Longtime state representative Linda Foster dies.
The Environmental Protection Agency says that in addition to cleaning up soil on Elm and Mill streets, it will remove contaminated sediment from a third of an acre of the Souhegan River adjacent to the Elm Street portion of the Fletcher Paint Superfund Site.
Bryan Lane is the new schools superintendent of the Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative School District.
Wilton decide to fund the hiring of a town administrator.
Amherst voters elect retired police chief Peter Lyon to the Board of Selectmen and approve the purchase of 230 acres of conservation land. Land owners later backed out of the deal.
To make up the $238,000 difference between the operating budget and the default budget, the Milford School Board makes a number of budget cuts including eliminating increases in coach stipends.
The future of a bleak corner of Milford looks brighter after plans are approved for a dance studio near the American Legion Post.
April
Carol Holden dies. The Hillsborough County Commissioner and influential member of the state Republican Party was 73.
Cleanup of the Mill Street section of the Fletcher Paint Superfund Site was temporarily suspended in February, the EPA announced, after air monitoring wells showed higher than expected levels of contamination.
Lyndeborough firefighter Derek Lankowski dies when heavy winds blow a tree onto his truck in Weare.
Milford High School's Destination Imagination team wins a state competition and earns money for Jaiden's Angels.
Eversource plans to close its Elm Street, Milford station.
Volunteers planning Joshua's Park in Amherst defend their plans after an abutter complains that the parking lot is too close to his home.
Sacred Heart Church in Wilton might have a new life as a community center.
Olivia Rougeau will attend the University of Hartford with a full scholarship and will compete in track and field and volleyball.
Energy company Kinder Morgan decides to scrap plans for a 188-mile gas pipeline that would have gone through several local towns.
May
Polly Kenick of Wilton dies at age 106.
The Conservation Commission and Brox Environmental Citizens ask selectmen to protect wildlife during gravel excavation on the town-owned property.
A crash on the Route 101 overpass at Route 13 claims the life of a Belmont woman.
A fire on Route 101A in Amherst destroys Amherst Kayak & Canoe and Sundance Spas.
Dana Miller, known as the "reverend with a gun" is remembered. Miller worked as a part-time Milford police officer while also serving as pastor of the Milford Baptist church.
An investigation into water supplies contaminated with perfluorochemicals expands to Amherst.
Photos and other memorabilia for Roger McAllister of Milford, who died during the Vietnam War, will be added to the education center to be built behind the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.
June
The regional school accreditation agency gives Milford High School a good report but says the physical plant is failing in several areas
A replica lantern is installed above the front door of Town Hall in memory of Warren "Shiner" Murdough, the last native of North Lyndeborough.
Businesses on South Street feel the effects of the road project, particularly the lack of parking.
The Milford girls track team celebrates its first Division II outdoor championship.
Wadleigh library trustees in Milford continue to wrestle with a deteriorating building.
Mont Vernon teacher Gretchen Dunn retires.
Forty-six students graduate from the Wilton- Lyndeborough school.
Friends celebrate the life of Harland Savage Jr., owner of Frye's Measure Mill in Wilton.
Nick Calvetti and his family are revealed as the donors of the half million dollar Souhegan High School turf project.
Milford and Souhegan high schools hold their graduations and the schools' Division II baseball (Souhegan) and softball (Milford) teams win state championships.
Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative School Board will return more than $234,000 to the two towns.
The Executive Council approves a $50,000 grant for dredging Milford's Osgood Pond.
Milford signs a contract with a Merrimack company to excavate earth materials on the Brox property, while the Conservation Commission and Brox Environmental Citizens warn that the town should first learn how endangered species are using the property before work begins.
Milford is asking everyone to limit their water use during what is called a moderate drought.
