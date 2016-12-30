News

2016 IN REVIEW

Friday, December 30, 2016

January-June

The Donald Trump phenome­non came to the Souhegan Valley in January as several support­ers explained his appeal. The New York businessman and now president-elect became the front­runner in the race for the Repub­lican presidential nomination, then draws a large, enthusiastic crowd at Hampshire Hills and went on to win the New Hamp­shire Republican primary.

Recreation was news in Am­herst, where volunteers built the new Joshua's Park and the Rec­reation Department built a pump track and prepares for disc golf. Milford begins to plan for nearly 6 acres of potential recreation land next to Keyes Park.

Milford library trustees and sup­porters were disappointed when a new building for the Wadleigh Memorial Library was voted down, and the Brox Environmental Citi­zens continued to oppose develop­ment of the town-owned land. On Elm and Mill streets in Milford, the Environmental Protection Agency continued cleanup of the Fletcher Paint Superfund Site.

Opponents continued to protest the gas pipeline through Am­herst, Milford and other towns in southern New Hampshire until April when Kinder Morgan halted the plan.

January

Milford High School teachers and students share their enthusi­asm for science and technology at

an evening STEM event.

The Elms Center nurs­ing home asks for a safer crosswalk on Elm Street, but Milford official de­cide it would be safer to do away with the cross­walk so employees can use other ones nearby.

Milford selectmen decide to put plans for a new public library on the March warrant, but also decide not to support it.

Chris Cassarino, a Mil­ford High School graduate, has the role of John Wilkes Booth in a TV mini-series called "Mercy Street."

Local Donald Trump supporters tell why they like him after the New York businessman be­comes the frontrunner in the race for the Republi­can presidential nomina­tion.

Superintendent of Schools for Wilton- Lyndeborough Christine Tyrie decides not to re­new her contract.

The Amherst School Board makes full-day kindergarten a priority, saying funding it will take precedence over existing programs if the budget is voted down.

Female students at Milford High School pro­test talk on rape, saying it should be targeted to men as well.

Neighbors of the Feel Good Farm in Lyndebor­ough bring complaints about a growing junkyard and other issues to select­men.

February

A warrant article asking for $20,000 for the Pump­kin Festival and holiday decorations generated most of the conflict at the town Deliberative Session.

The town Advisory Bud­get Committee reverses its vote against a new building for the Wadleigh Memorial Library and is now in favor of it 7-2.

Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders win the New Hampshire primary, with Trump receiving 22 percent of Milford's GOP vote in the eight-candidate field.

Lyndeborough aims to rebuild more than a mile of Mountain Road, a more than $1.6 million project.

An ongoing conflict about Souhegan High School's cost and quality is reflected in races for School Board and district moderator.

March

The Lyndeborough Conservation Commission will ask voters to des­ignate 17 acres of Rose Mountain as town forest.

Milford voters reject a bond for $3 million dollars worth of school building improvements and a new $5.6 million Wadleigh Memorial Li­brary and both the town and the school operating budgets were voted down.

Longtime state repre­sentative Linda Foster dies.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that in addition to clean­ing up soil on Elm and Mill streets, it will remove contaminated sediment from a third of an acre of the Souhegan River adjacent to the Elm Street portion of the Fletcher Paint Superfund Site.

Bryan Lane is the new schools superintendent of the Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative School Dis­trict.

Wilton decide to fund the hiring of a town ad­ministrator.

Amherst voters elect retired police chief Peter Lyon to the Board of Se­lectmen and approve the purchase of 230 acres of conservation land. Land owners later backed out of the deal.

To make up the $238,000 difference between the operating budget and the default budget, the Mil­ford School Board makes a number of budget cuts including eliminating in­creases in coach stipends.

The future of a bleak corner of Milford looks brighter after plans are approved for a dance studio near the American Legion Post.

April

Carol Holden dies. The Hillsborough County Com­missioner and influential member of the state Re­publican Party was 73.

Cleanup of the Mill Street section of the Fletcher Paint Superfund Site was temporarily sus­pended in February, the EPA announced, after air monitoring wells showed higher than expected lev­els of contamination.

Lyndeborough fire­fighter Derek Lankowski dies when heavy winds blow a tree onto his truck in Weare.

Milford High School's Destination Imagination team wins a state compe­tition and earns money for Jaiden's Angels.

Eversource plans to close its Elm Street, Mil­ford station.

Volunteers planning Joshua's Park in Amherst defend their plans after an abutter complains that the parking lot is too close to his home.

Sacred Heart Church in Wilton might have a new life as a community center.

Olivia Rougeau will attend the University of Hartford with a full schol­arship and will compete in track and field and volleyball.

Energy company Kinder Morgan decides to scrap plans for a 188-mile gas pipeline that would have gone through sev­eral local towns.

May

Polly Kenick of Wilton dies at age 106.

The Conservation Commission and Brox Environmental Citizens ask selectmen to protect wildlife during gravel excavation on the town-owned property.

A crash on the Route 101 overpass at Route 13 claims the life of a Bel­mont woman.

A fire on Route 101A in Amherst destroys Am­herst Kayak & Canoe and Sundance Spas.

Dana Miller, known as the "reverend with a gun" is remembered. Miller worked as a part-time Milford police officer while also serving as pas­tor of the Milford Baptist church.

An investigation into water supplies contami­nated with perfluorochem­icals expands to Amherst.

Photos and other mem­orabilia for Roger McAl­lister of Milford, who died during the Vietnam War, will be added to the education center to be built behind the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

June

The regional school ac­creditation agency gives Milford High School a good report but says the physical plant is failing in several areas

A replica lantern is installed above the front door of Town Hall in mem­ory of Warren "Shiner" Murdough, the last native of North Lyndeborough.

Businesses on South Street feel the effects of the road project, particu­larly the lack of parking.

The Milford girls track team celebrates its first Division II outdoor cham­pionship.

Wadleigh library trust­ees in Milford continue to wrestle with a deteriorat­ing building.

Mont Vernon teacher Gretchen Dunn retires.

Forty-six students graduate from the Wilton- Lyndeborough school.

Friends celebrate the life of Harland Savage Jr., owner of Frye's Measure Mill in Wilton.

Nick Calvetti and his family are revealed as the donors of the half million dollar Souhegan High School turf project.

Milford and Souhe­gan high schools hold their graduations and the schools' Division II baseball (Souhegan) and softball (Milford) teams win state championships.

Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative School Board will return more than $234,000 to the two towns.

The Executive Council approves a $50,000 grant for dredging Milford's Osgood Pond.

Milford signs a con­tract with a Merrimack company to excavate earth materials on the Brox property, while the Conservation Commission and Brox Environmental Citizens warn that the town should first learn how endangered species are using the property before work begins.

Milford is asking every­one to limit their water use during what is called a moderate drought.