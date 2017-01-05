News

WLC Middle School Honor Roll

Thursday, January 5, 2017





WILTON – Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative Middle School announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2016-17 school year.

HIGH HONORS

GRADE 6: Dante Casto, Kaylee Degan, Austin Kimball, Mariah Littlefield, Sam Reid, Marie Willems.

GRADE 7: Sam Boette, Sean Brennan, Troy Brennan, Jackie Hayden, Elisabeth Jacob, Ella Kelley, Avery Krug, Nathan Lachance, Brooke Lane, Anna Levesque, Erin MacDonald, Ethan Smith, Madeleine Straw, Zachary Taylor, Caitlyn Witt.

GRADE 8: Anabelle Bergstrom, Ally Gaudette, Sasha Lutz, Alex Tisa, Sean Tisa, Sam Townsend, Kyler Tremblay, Sam Yurcak.

HONORS

GRADE 6: Kenneth Begley, Taylor Bouley, Liam Butler, Alex Carver, Spencer Gibson, Alex Golding, Lilly Gonio, Libby Greene, Zoey Hall, Eva Hussey, Grace Keller, Joseph Krug, Hadi Lancaric, Justin Marcinuk, Dylan Mason, Lana Miner, Emma Mueller, Lily Mueller, Jeremy Phillips, Brooke Rackliff, Amoria Riendeau, Ryleigh Smith.

GRADE 7: Nathan Browne, Dylan Cassidy, Matthew Chauvin, Kiley Dougherty, William Dougherty, Kaeden Dupont, Samaura Grace, Jacob Manning, Alyssa Putnam, Hunter Scales, Erin Shepherd.

GRADE 8: Anna Bartsch, Hailey Benoit, Sam Blanchette, Bailey Bresett, Mikayla Broderick, Massimo Casto, Molly Cattigan, Madison Chase, Julie Clark, Tiffany Cuddihy, Jacob Greene, Jacob LeBlanc, Ethan Legere, Austin Longval, Sebastian Parker-Christou, Sophia Sistachs, Paul VanBlarigan III, Chris Yurcak.