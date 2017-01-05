|
News
Providing presents
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Every year, the Wilton/Lyndeborough Women’s Club sets up four “giving trees” loaded with tags to help provide Christmas gifts for those in need.
Through the generosity of the communities, the club was able to meet all of its wishes. In addition, each family was given a gift card to a local grocery store to help with their Christmas dinner and more.
This year, the club helped 24 families, including 48 children.
– Submitted by
Wilton/Lyndeborough Women’s Club
