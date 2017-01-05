News

Souhegan girls finish 1st at UNH meet

Thursday, January 5, 2017





Souhegan was tops in the girls New Hampshire Winter Indoor Track League meet on Friday morning at UNH. The Sabers accrued 79.5 points, followed by Milford (64), Merrimack Valley (52.5), Belmont (26), St. Thomas Aquinas (25), Sanborn (24), Portsmouth Christian (13), Gilford (4), Winnisquam (4) and Prospect Mountain (2).

For Souhegan, Abby Cranney won the 55-meter dash (7.74) and 300 (43.64), while Hannah Rowe was first in the long jump (15-6 ¾) and third in the 55 (7.94). Madeleine Hunt ran away with the 3,000 (10:22.14).

Souhegan’s Kayla Kilcrease, Rowe, Katie Noyes and Cranney won the 4x160 relay, ahead of Milford’s second-place Meliha Grizovic, Robyn Krafft, Sydney Kolasniski and Amy Arena.

Milford’s Rebecca Durham and teammate Alex Matsis finished 1-2, respectively, in the 1,000 and 1,500, while Arena was second in the 55 (7.94) and second in the long jump (14-6 ½).

On the boys side, Merrimack Valley was first at 94, followed by Belmont (42), Milford (40), Portsmouth Christian (18), Prospect Mountain (18), St. Thomas Aquinas (17), Souhegan (6) and Gilford (4).

Milford’s John McCartney, Tirell O’Brien, Josh Shaw and Joe Muller finished second in the 4x160 relay. For the Sabers, Patrick McGrath won the 1,500 (4:21.74).