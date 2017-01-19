News

Wilton ZBA approves variance

Thursday, January 19, 2017





WILTON - The Zoning Board of Adjustment has approved a variance re­quested by Penelope J. Sanders to allow an exist­ing house to be used as a manager's office and resi­dence when the self-stor­age units at 598 Gibbons Highway (Route 101) are expanded.

On Dec. 21, Dawn Tuomala, of Monadnock Survey, presented a con­ceptual plan to the Plan­ning Board. The plan would combine lots F167 and F168 to allow for the expansion of the business. She said the plans falls into the category of "mi­nor improvements."

Tuomala requested a waiver from submitting a formal landscaping plan, suggesting the type of trees at Monadnock Water.

The board said such a use would not be permit­ted in the Industrial Zone, but that the buildings ex­ist and the owners grand­fathered.

The board agreed that two curb cuts are allowed for each lot, but did not make any decisions, since it was an informal concep­tual meeting.

With the granting of the variance, the plan will re­turn formally to the Plan­ning Board.

- JESSIE SALISBURY