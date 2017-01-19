|
Wilton ZBA approves variance
Thursday, January 19, 2017
WILTON - The Zoning Board of Adjustment has approved a variance requested by Penelope J. Sanders to allow an existing house to be used as a manager's office and residence when the self-storage units at 598 Gibbons Highway (Route 101) are expanded.
On Dec. 21, Dawn Tuomala, of Monadnock Survey, presented a conceptual plan to the Planning Board. The plan would combine lots F167 and F168 to allow for the expansion of the business. She said the plans falls into the category of "minor improvements."
Tuomala requested a waiver from submitting a formal landscaping plan, suggesting the type of trees at Monadnock Water.
The board said such a use would not be permitted in the Industrial Zone, but that the buildings exist and the owners grandfathered.
The board agreed that two curb cuts are allowed for each lot, but did not make any decisions, since it was an informal conceptual meeting.
With the granting of the variance, the plan will return formally to the Planning Board.
- JESSIE SALISBURY
