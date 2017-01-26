News

Supporters rally in Wilton

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Photo by JESSIE SALISBURY

Pink "kitty hats" were popular at the event supporting women's issues that was held Saturday in Wilton. Event organizer Gale Proctor knitted her own. Enlarge, Photo by JESSIE SALISBURY

State Rep. Carol Roberts was among the speakers at the event supporting women's issues that was held Saturday in Wilton. Enlarge, Photo by JESSIE SALISBURY

Many people carried signs at the event supporting women's issues held Saturday in Wilton. The Rev. Robin Lunn, right, of Milford, was joined by Elise DeMichael, also of Milford. Enlarge, Photo by JESSIE SALISBURY

Messages were hung in one of the trees in Main Street Park at the event supporting women's issues that was held Saturday in Wilton. Enlarge, Photo by JESSIE SALISBURY

By JESSIE SALISBURY

Correspondent

WILTON – The sun came out, and so did the supporters of women’s issues when up to 200 met in Main Street Park on Saturday morning for a Solidarity Gathering Supporting the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

The polite, respectful and friendly crowd listened to several speakers, joined in song and hoped for the best.

Those attending were asked to write messages that organizer Gail Proctor said she would send to “all government officials from the president on down.” Proctor served as master of ceremonies.

Both representatives who live in Wilton, Carol Roberts and Kermit Williams, encouraged attendees to hope for the best and work for peace.

“Today, we are celebrating women and their many roles,” Williams said, “especially in politics.”

He noted several such women as Elizabeth Warren and New Hampshire’s all-female congressional delegation. He then wondered why Wilton has never had a female selectman.

“There are two places open,” he said. “There are more women in our state Legislature, over 100, than in any other state, but they are only 30 percent of the body.”

The election in 2020 “will be the most important election in our lifetimes,” he said, noting that the state needs to prepare for it.

Also taking part were Nikki Andrews, who read “Blessing for the Marchers,” written by a Unitarian minister, and Barbara Carpenter, who read “Do Not Lose Heart” by Clarissa Pinkola Estes.

Resident Linda LaDoucer led the group in singing “Grant Us Peace,” “Vine and Fig Tree” and “America the Beautiful.

LaDouceur explained the Love Note Project, and encourage people to write one and pass it along. Attendees were invited to write their reasons for being there and to hang it on a tree.

Those attending came from across the Souhegan Valley and from as far away as Nashua and Hudson.