News

Thumbing the Files

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Photo courtesy of POLLY COTE

The caption on this photo says it’s the first aerial photo of Milford, taken by the first plane to fly over. It’s dated Aug. 23, 1919, and on that day, Milford held an all-day party to honor servicemen and women from World War I, with band concerts, ballgames, an aerial flying exhibition and a banquet in Town Hall for 200 people. The photo points to the Emerson furniture store, located where Amigos Restaurant is now, on South Street. The original Baptist church building is still standing, and the Cabinet Press building and the Swing and Stone bridges are visible, but Town Hall is obscured by trees.

Enlarge



75 years ago, 1942

Soon after the Pearl Harbor attack, Milford’s American Legionnaires volunteered their services to maintain a 24-hour watch in Mont Vernon and were looking for volunteers to help keep watch from a field about 2 miles northwest of the Mont Vernon village. There was a cabin complete with electric lights, a telephone, cot, chairs and a wood stove, and was under the supervision of the Army.

Practice bombing runs at the Army bombing range around Joe English Pond were to begin. The 1,000-acre site centered at about the point where Mont Vernon, New Boston and Amherst came together.

Mrs. Walno Daniels and Mrs. John Ollikainen were in charge of a Finnish coffee party sponsored by the Milford branch of the Finnish American League for Democracy. They gave proceeds of $19.05 to the Red Cross War Fund.

The Tremont Theatre in Nashua was showing “Confessions of Boston Blackie” with Chester Morris, and a co-feature, “Royal Mounted Patrol” with Charles Starrett.

65 years ago, 1952

Miss June Tuttle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Tuttle, was elected the 1952 DAR Good Citizenship Girl, representing Wilton. She was sponsored by the Milford DAR.

Attorney Ralph E. Langdell, of Milford, filed as a delegate to the Republican National Convention as “favorable” to Dwight Eisenhower. He had served on a European staff under Gen. Eisenhower.

Several local men were appointed chairmen of the Eisenhower for President delegate drive in the Souhegan Valley: John Morison for Amherst, Charles Lincoln for Milford, Philip C. Heald for Wilton and Percy Leonard for Mont Vernon.

Milford Police Chief Oliver G. Williamson told the selectmen that juvenile delinquency in town had decreased during 1951 and said credit was “due the whole community, the churches, organizations with increased activities and the schools.”

30 years ago, 1987

Milford incumbent Selectman Avery Johnson and Planning Board Chairman Richard Mace filed to run for two three-year terms on the selectboard.

Douglas Bolduc, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Geisenhainer, of Milford, and a senior at Milford Area Senior High School, was named the school’s Student of the Month for January. He was a member of the National Honor Society, on the school newspaper staff and a sports correspondent for The Cabinet.

Richard Verrochi resigned from the Amherst Planning Board, contending that board members wanted a consensus and that “because of my strong opinions, I am a divisive force.” He said board members had verbally attacked him and did not listen to his opinions.

Travis Goulder won the Boys 15 Junior Tennis Tournament at Hampshire Hills Sports & Fitness Club in Milford. David Hindle was runner-up.

20 years ago, 1997

WMUR-TV’s affiliation with the Fox network allowed it to televise the Patriots-Packers Super Bowl, and the station chose the Hampshire Hills Sports & Fitness Club in Milford as its state Super Bowl base. It would send news anchor Tom Griffith to the club to host festivities.

The Milford School Board decided to build a 1,200-student elementary school on Osgood Road property belonging to Carl and Sally Chappell, and would buy the property for $650,000. The plan, however, failed to get the required two-thirds majority.

A caller identifying himself as a member of the Federal Communications Commission was calling area residents and asking for their calling card numbers. It was a scam. He called one woman in Amherst at 5:20 a.m.

The Town Hall Theatre in Wilton was showing “The English Patient” and “Portrait of a Lady.”