Wilton gets grant for tickets

Thursday, January 26, 2017


WILTON – Wilton police cruisers will go a little more high tech with the installation of equipment to print out traffic tickets and automatically file them with the court, making the process quicker and easier for everyone.

It isn’t yet quite paperless, but will be in the future as the program is tested.

Police Chief Brent Hautanen said the Police Department received a grant worth about $2,700 that would cover the entire cost. The program is funded through the federal government and is a precursor to the E-Crash program that will make reporting accidents quicker.

Selectmen approved accepting the grant.

– JESSIE SALISBURY

