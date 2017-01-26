News

Edelblut named for commissioner of education

WILTON – Gov. Chris Sununu nominated L. Frank Edelblut to be the new commissioner of education. If approved by the Executive Council, he will succeed Virginia Berry.

Edelblut, a former state representative, also serves as a water commissioner. Considered a staunch conservative, he challenged Sununu for the governorship last fall.

“There are a lot of good opportunities for our kids in this state. The New Hampshire school system has a good vision. I will work with a lot of good people,” Edelblut said.

Edelblut is a supporter of school choice. His seven children were educated at home. He worked as a certified public accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers and is an entrepreneur.

“There is a lot of frustration expressed” with some high schools, Edelblut said. “Kids don’t have the skills they need for the 21st century.”

Sununu said in a press release, “I am confident that together we can effect positive change, and I look forward to our work ahead.”

– JESSIE SALISBURY