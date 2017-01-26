|
Edelblut named for commissioner of education
Thursday, January 26, 2017
WILTON – Gov. Chris Sununu nominated L. Frank Edelblut to be the new commissioner of education. If approved by the Executive Council, he will succeed Virginia Berry.
Edelblut, a former state representative, also serves as a water commissioner. Considered a staunch conservative, he challenged Sununu for the governorship last fall.
“There are a lot of good opportunities for our kids in this state. The New Hampshire school system has a good vision. I will work with a lot of good people,” Edelblut said.
Edelblut is a supporter of school choice. His seven children were educated at home. He worked as a certified public accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers and is an entrepreneur.
“There is a lot of frustration expressed” with some high schools, Edelblut said. “Kids don’t have the skills they need for the 21st century.”
Sununu said in a press release, “I am confident that together we can effect positive change, and I look forward to our work ahead.”
– JESSIE SALISBURY
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business