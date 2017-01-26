News

Man unhurt after accident

Thursday, January 26, 2017





By DAMIEN FISHER

Staff Writer

EXETER – A Milford man miraculously walked away from a frightening crash on Route 101 recently when his vehicle was crushed underneath a tractor-trailer.

Daniel Decoteau, 34, was driving his 2004 Honda Civic on Route 101 eastbound, using the left lane of the highway, at the same time Aquiles Martinez, 53, of Somerville, Mass., was driving a Peterbilt tractor-tanker combination unit in the right lane.

For a yet unknown reason, Decoteau lost control of his Honda and slid into the tanker portion of the truck.

With the smaller car trapped beneath, the truck then slid into the concrete barrier in the middle of the highway, according to a report from New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers say Decoteau was unharmed in the crash and managed to climb out of the Honda through the passenger window. Martinez suffered minor injuries and was taken to Exeter Hospital for treatment.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to police, and the tanker was empty at the time of this collision. It is used for non-hazardous materials.

Police have not filed any charges in the crash, and the accident remains under investigation. Police did say excessive speed for the existing weather conditions appears to be a factor in the crash.

The left lane of Route 101 was closed for slightly more than an hour as the vehicles were separated and removed, police said.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Trooper Harrison Walters at 223-8490.

Damien Fisher can be reached at 594-1245 or dfisher@cabinet.com.