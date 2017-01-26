News

Police get funds for e-tickets

LYNDEBOROUGH – The Police Department is going paperless – at least when it comes to writing tickets.

Police Chief Rance Deware told selectmen on Jan. 11, that he met with state police officials and that the department had been approved for an E-Ticket Equipment Grant, which will be used to install a computer and printer in two cruisers. The equipment will print out the ticket and forward it directly to the court. The information will then be transferred to the office.

The value of the grant is $1,800, Deware said. He said it will cost about $300 to install the system, which he has in his budget. Required training can be had through the police department.

The program is funded through the federal government.

– JESSIE SALISBURY