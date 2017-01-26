News

Words to live by from pop culture

Thursday, January 26, 2017





Here are more quotes I like (I hope you do) from books and shows, and even one new song.

• “Whenever Hector finished telling me a story, he always said my life could be the best story in the world. You just have to be brave, believe in magic, and have a happy ending.”

Carlotta Garcia as Paula Navoa Pezos in “El Internado”

• “The choice of private schools is both fear-based and aspirational. Mercedes Parents are afraid their children won’t get ‘the best education possible,’ which has nothing to do with actual education and everything to do with the number of other Mercedes Parents at a school. ... Apparently Subaru Parents have no problem sending their children to a school adjacent to a wholesale seafood distributor.”

Maria Semple, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

• “Usually when someone inserts a fictional black person into a story, they make him the bad guy.”

Ice T as Detective Tutuola in “Law and Order: SVU”

• “Some people hope for a miracle cure, some people just accept the world as it is.”

Billy Joel, “Innocent Man”

• “The shark (is) not the pea-brained creature it is often portrayed to be. The great white, in fact, possesses a large and complex brain. Theoretically, it could be trained, were the task not unthinkably dangerous.”

Michael Capuzzo, “Close to Shore”

• “There’s plenty of room in the world for mediocre men. There is no room for mediocre women, so you have to lead.”

Madeleine Albright playing herself in an episode of “Madam Secretary”

• “Officious little men with power – one of the plagues of the world.”

Kate Alcott, “The Dressmaker”

• “You have too many things, Diego. That makes you vulnerable.”

Adriana Ozores as Dona Teresa Alarcon in “Grand Hotel”

• “Why is it that men think that every serious thing a woman does is the result of being in love with some man? I know my own mind, George.”

Charlie Murphy as Elizabeth Butler in “Rebellion”

• “I’m more worried about a missing child than your civil liberties.”

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler in an episode of “Law and Order, SVU”

• “Theory is the beginning of solution.”

A character in “The Last Man on Earth” starring Vincent Price.

• “When God closes a door, the Devil opens a window.”

Pep Anton Munoz as Inspector Ayala in an episode of the Spanish soaper “Grand Hotel.”

• This one is long and wants a bit of explaining: It is from “Seek the Fair Land” by Walter Macken, loaned to me by Joan Poro, and in it a young woman is trapped on a ledge and needs the help of a young man, with whom she has been feuding, to get to safety. But he loves her and wants to know if she loves him or he might not help her, and she can’t believe he loves her because she is so strong and stubborn and ... well, here is what he says to her:

“I love you because you are stubborn and self-willed, and given to gusts of anger without cause, and if you don’t love me the sun will be dark for me and I will have no reason to live. There are a lot of people in this world. I don’t want to know anybody but you. I want to be fighting with you for the rest of my life, and if you wish I will walk ten paces behind you and you need never cook. We will live on herbs and I will never open my gob unless you wish it.”

• “If you want to understand things, you must come out from behind your prejudice and listen.”

Dame Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess of Grantham in “Downton Abbey”

* “Doing the right thing might be hard, but it sure as hell isn’t complicated.”

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on “Blue Bloods.”

* “Cynicism is another way of telling the truth.”

Lillian Hellman, “The Little Foxes”

* “Rush Limbaugh for Secretary of Hate.”

Louden Wainwright III, “Trump”

* “You can’t go around murdering people just because you think they deserve it.”

Anne Perry, “Shoulder the Sky”

* “Trust is the mother of deceit.”

Peter Lovsey, “Down Among the Dead Men”

Mike Cleveland is former editor of The Cabinet.