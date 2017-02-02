News

Wilton Scout earns Eagle rank

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Photo by JESSIE SALISBURY

New Eagle Scout Ian Holden is shown with his parents, Idena and Frank Holden, after his Eagle ceremony on Jan. 28. Enlarge, Photo by JESSIE SALISBURY

Ian Holden displays a state flag that was flown over the Capitol in his honor. It was presented to him by Walter Holland, his Eagle Scout project mentor. Enlarge, Photo by JESSIE SALISBURY

New Eagle Scout Ian Holden is shown with his parents, Idena and Frank Holden, after his Eagle ceremony on Jan. 28. Enlarge-



LYNDEBOROUGH – Ian Holden, a member of Boy Scout Troop 10 in Wilton, was advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout during traditional ceremonies at Citizens’ Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Walter Holland, his Eagle Scout project sponsor, served as master of ceremonies. He noted how few boys reach the rank of Eagle, but that those who have reached it have gone on to be astronauts, military officers and legislators, and to excel in many areas.

Holden’s project was to landscape an area behind Citizens’ Hall from a mess left by the removal of several old pine trees and the reconstruction of the handicapped access ramp into a grassed picnic area with three trees and two picnic tables.

Holland said he has known Holden all his life “and I have watched him grow. I was both honored and humbled to ask to serve as his sponsor.”

The ceremony included the lighting of 12 candles for the parts of the Boy Scout law, and a member of the troop explained each rule – for example, how a Scout is trustworthy, loyal, cheerful, thrifty and reverent.

Holden’s former Scoutmaster, Brent Manning, of Wilton, presented the Eagle Scout neckerchief to Holden and told him, “You will always be an Eagle Scout. Enter into (that life) without any reservations.”

Holden lit the candle that confirmed him in his new role. His parents, Frank and Idina Holden, presented his pin, and he gave them pins in appreciation for their help.

Letters and certificates were read from the Daniel Webster Council, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, NASA and American Legion Post 10.

Lyndeborough Selectman Chairman Lee Mayhew presented a certificate of appreciation for the work done, plus a gift.

“He has made a bucolic place,” Mayhew said. “He saw how it could be improved, and did it with the help of his troop.”

Later this spring, the three trees will be dedicated to various people by the selectmen.

In his parting remarks and thanks to those who had helped him, Holden said that when he joined the Boy Scouts, “I didn’t know what I was getting into. I knew they marched in the Memorial Day parade, and I wanted to do that. I didn’t know what else they do and how they would help me build” his life and character and how much the Scouts would help the community.

Refreshments were served after the ceremonies.