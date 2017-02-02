News

Saber skiers place 4th

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Senior captain Lily Sullivan and sophomore Nate Sodders led the Souhegan Nordic Ski Team in the first classic-style cross-country ski race of the season. Both varsity girls and boys teams finished fourth out of five overall as the Sabers competed against talented teams from Plymouth, Lebanon, Hanover and ConVal.

With a time of 21:01, Sodders finished ninth overall on the icy Plymouth 10-kilometer course. Followed closely by Billy Seguin in 12th place at 21:26, Bill Drake battled for 15th place at 21:59 edging a Hanover skier by one second. Arturo Johnson of Hanover finished first for the Marauders with a time of 17:56.

Sullivan’s time of 25:09 was good enough for 10th overall in the race against 34 other varsity girls. Emmy Ehrenstein was the second Saber girl to cross the last 150-yard straightaway to the finish line at 27:26 with Julia Apiki rounding out the top three a minute and a half later. Schuyler Michalak of ConVal finished first with a time of 21:26.

“I’m pleased with our performance for the first classic ski race of the season,” Souhegan coach Charlie Swift said. “But, the conditions were pretty rough out there.”

The Saber ski team has been chasing the snow all season long. Saturday’s race was originally scheduled to be held at ConVal, but had to be changed to Plymouth High School for lack of snow.

“Today was a good classic-ski warm-up for Tuesday’s race in Dublin,” Swift said, although 2 inches of fresh powder in Plymouth did not compensate for the layer of solid ice which lay below.

The Saber Nordic Ski squad’s final classic-style race of the season will be in Gunstock next Saturday.