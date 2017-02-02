News

High School Highlights

Thursday, February 2, 2017





Boys Basketball

Milford 57, Manchester West 53

Shane Winnett recorded a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) as the Spartans remained undefeated in Division II on Friday night.

Ryan Banuskevich added 17 points, while Nick Gutterson filled the stat sheet with five points, nine assists and 10 rebounds. Jamie Pare chipped in 11 points and came up with a big steal in the final minute.

Milford 69, ConVal 49

The Spartans (9-0) remained undefeated on the season on Tuesday as they took a 15-point lead into halftime and cruised to victory.

Ryan Banuskevich led the team with 17 points, Shane Winnett had 13 points, and Evan Ryan added 12 points.

The Spartans will travel to Hollis Brookline on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Souhegan 33, Windham 31

Ryan Hickey supplied the game-winning bucket with eight seconds left to lift the Sabers to victory on Thursday.

Hickey and Davis Biddle each finished with a team-high 11 points for Souhegan.

Hollis Brookline 60, Souhegan 49

The Cavaliers moved to 7-1 on the season with a win over the Sabers (1-8) on Tuesday. Souhegan’s Ryan Hickey (15 points) and Andersen Geffrard (10 points) did all they could but Hollis Brookline’s Matt Simco led the way with 27 points, while Nick Fothergill added 14 and Steve Gianconia chipped in 10.

The Sabers head to ConVal on Friday and Hollis Brookline stays home to take on undefeated Milford at 7 p.m.

Wilton-Lyndeborough 62, Hinsdale 52

The Warriors took down Hinsdale for their fourth win of the season on Tuesday. Wilton-Lyndeborough’s Trey Carrier and Sean McClure were lights out, pouring in 29 points and 21 points, respectively. The Warriors head to Mount Royal on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Milford 42, ConVal 35

The Spartans earned their second win of the season on Tuesday by going 10 for 14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Erin McGuire had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Devany Pitsas contributed eight points and seven rebounds, and Emma Gray had seven points including a big 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Milford is at home Friday night to take on Hollis Brookline.

Mascenic 46, Wilton-Lyndeborough 31

Abby Leblanc led the Warriors on Jan. 25 with 13 points and Caitlyn Wittenauer had eight points but it was not enough in the end.

Two new players were added on the Warriors roster as Brooke Lane (seventh grade) and Tiffany Cuddihy (eighth grade) were brought up from middle school to add depth.

Windham 44, Souhegan 32

The host Sabers got eight points from Mia Len and six from Beth Greenwood, but couldn’t stop the Jaguars (6-3) from winning their fifth straight on Thursday.

Boys Hockey

Londonderry 8, North-Souhegan 3

The Saber-Titans were deadlocked 1-1 early in the second period on Jan. 25, but two quick Lancer goals made it 3-1 and it went downhill from there for the locals. Jeremiah Latham had two goals to lead North-Souhegan, while Brendan Martin had a goal.

Saber-Titan goalies Eren Labonete and Robbie Morel combined for 17 saves in the N-S net.

Salem 8, North-Souhegan 1

The tough season for the Saber-Titans continues as they fell to 1-8, managing only a goal by John Natale, assisted by Jeremiah Latham.

That brought the locals to within 4-1 in the third period, but a Salem (5-3-2) breakaway goal soon after squelched any potential rally.

Eren Labonte had 15 saves over two periods and Robbie Morel had five stops in the third in the North-Souhegan net.

Girls Hockey

Oyster River 6, Souhegan 1

The Sabers (3-5) dropped their fourth straight, despite 36 saves from Elle Byram in net. Eliza Cullen scored the lone Souhegan goal, while Julia Pinkham had a good defensive effort.

Souhegan hosts Hanover at Conway Arena on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Milford 38, Bishop Guertin 35

The Spartans improved upon their strong record in dual meets with a narrow victory over the Cardinals on Jan. 25.

Milford sweeps

Newport, Pelham

The Spartans beat Newport 45-25 and thumped Pelham 42-6 on Saturday.

Ricky DeBernardo (152 pounds), George Horta (195) and Ethan Briggs (132) each recorded two pins. Matt DiGiosio, Trevor Grenier, Maverick Dodier, Kyle Faucher-Clancy, Mike McGuire, Dominic Goulette all earned a win by fall and Tyler Deihle picked up a win by decision.