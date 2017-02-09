News

Environmental activist running for selectman

Thursday, February 9, 2017





By KATHY CLEVELAND

Staff Writer

MILFORD – There seems to be no shortage of candidates for town and school offices.

In Milford, environmental activist Suzanne Fournier is running for one of the two open seats on the Board of Selectmen.

Fournier is one of five candidates, including incumbent Mike Putnam. Kathy Bauer is retiring from the board.

Over the last couple years, Fournier, founder of Brox Environmental Citizens, has opposed selectmen on a number of issues involving development of the town-owned Brox property.

Also on the ballot for the three-year selectman’s seat is Roger Tilton, who twice lost races for the District 11 state Senate seat of Gary Daniels, who is also a selectman.

Two relative unknowns, Laura Dudziak and Susan Smith, also signed up.

There is a race for library trustee: Lynn R. Coakley, Sarah Philbrick Sandhage and Jennifer O’Brien-Traficante are running for the two open three-year seats.

Len Harten and Kris Jensen will run for the three-year term that’s open on the board of cemetery trustees.

On the Milford school side, School Board Chairman Paul Dargie is stepping down after 15 years on the board.

Incumbent Kevin Drew is running, as are Mike Hannon and school Advisory Budget Committee members Rick Wood and Jennifer Siegrist. There are two open seats.

In Amherst, five people – Terri Behm, Dustin N. Gautier, Samuel Giarrusso, John Glover and Sabrina Rando – are running for the two open three-year seats on the Amherst School Board.

Amy Facey, chairwoman of the Amherst School Board, has signed up for an Amherst seat on the Souhegan Cooperative School Board, as has Amherst School Board member James Manning.

On the town side, the only races are for Zoning Board of Adjustment and library trustee.

Timothy McGibbon, James Ramsay, David Sturrock and incumbent Charles Vars are running for two ZBA positions.

For Amherst Town Library trustee, Kimberly Ayers, Nancy Head and David Sturrock signed up for two open positions.

The filing period ended Feb. 3, and voting day is Tuesday, March 14.

Amherst will have a candidates night at 7 p.m. Feb. 22, in the selectmen’s meeting room of Town Hall.