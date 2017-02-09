News

Break in main leaves area downtown without water

Thursday, February 9, 2017





WILTON – A break in a water main on Wednesday, Feb. 1, left the downtown area without water.

The break was discovered about 3 p.m. near the post office.

The water was shut off to repair the break, and service was restored Thursday, Feb. 2, to Main Street stores, Edgewater Estates senior housing and the Souhegan Mills.

– JESSIE SALISBURY