News
Correction
Thursday, March 2, 2017
In a Feb. 9 story in about the Souhegan Cooperative School District Deliberative Session, tax information was misstated. The estimated tax impact of the school’s budget and all warrant articles would bring the tax, not the tax rate, to $172.48 for the average Amherst house and $309 for an average Mont Vernon house.
