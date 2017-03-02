News

Kids try out new facility on Bounce Day

Thursday, March 2, 2017

By KATHY CLEVELAND

Staff Writer

MILFORD – The older kids were excited about the big plastic climbing structure and a “Sesame Street” bounce house, but Elowyn Chaput, who is almost 2, found her challenge in a small, soft wedge she climbed over and over again.

Elowyn and her Mom, Crystal, were at a Bounce Day for families at the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Nearby, David Mills was all smiles as he watched his three granddaughters, ages 3, 4 and 9, jump around and climb in and out of the “Sesame Street” structure.

Andrew Scott was here with his three kids, including 2-year-old Natalia, who found her fun with a stack of hula hoops.

Last fall, the club, at 56 Mont Vernon St., opened its high-school-size gymnasium and an adjoining Teen Center.

It was a nice way for families to start their February school vacation, said Rachel Robichaud, the club’s athletic director.

“We are trying to get people out and let them know we have the gym,” she said.

Along with the bouncing and climbing structures, there were opportunities for family kickball, basketball and dodgeball, as well as bingo and board games in the multipurpose room.

The gym offers a regulation high school basketball court, volleyball, six adjustable hoops for recreation and clinics, floor hockey and indoor soccer. Gym rentals are available during the week and weekends.

For more information, email Robichaud at

rrobichaud@svbgc.org.

The club primarily serves families from Milford, Amherst, Brookline, Hollis, Lyndeborough, Mont Vernon, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Wilton.

Its goal is to enhance children’s development by offering a safe place to learn and grow and by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness and belonging.

The 7,500-square-foot gym was built last year after a capital fundraising campaign.