Reimbursment for damaged boxes

Thursday, March 2, 2017





WILTON – Selectmen agreed on Monday, Feb. 27, to reimburse residents up to $75 if a mailbox is damaged by a town snowplow.

A receipt for repairs or replacement is required.

Selectmen Bill Condra and Kermit Williams agreed the subject had been discussed in the past, but that there was no record that a vote had been taken.

“Between two and five are damaged every winter,” Public Works Director Steve Elliott said.

The reimbursement doesn’t apply to anything else that might be in the town’s right of way.

Elliott said other things are occasionally in the town’s right of way, such as a basketball hoop.

Condra was welcomed back to the board after an emergency that had kept him in the hospital and rehab for several week. He has since returned to work.

– JESSIE SALISBURY