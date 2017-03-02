News

Charges over sex abuse images

Thursday, March 2, 2017

MILFORD – Police say a Milford man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 22, on five counts of possessing child sexual abuse images.

William Hatheway, 27, was arraigned in Milford district court and was held on $25,000 cash bail. Court documents indicate additional charges were expected, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Monday, March 6.

The Milford Police Department worked in conjunction with Homeland Security, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and eight local law enforcement agencies to make the arrest at his residence.

