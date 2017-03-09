News

Wind breaks flagpole on town common

Thursday, March 9, 2017

LYNDEBOROUGH – Heavy winds on Thursday, March 2, bent the flagpole on the South Lyndeborough Village Common.

With help from the Wilton Fire Department’s ladder truck, attempts were made to straighten it, but it was found to be broken.

“It bent the top half of the pole,” Town Administrator Russ Boland said Monday. “It created a hole. On Friday, the Highway Department cut the pole just below the break. We were fearful it would break and come down and hurt somebody.”

Selectmen have discussed the pole in the past, Boland said.

“We may just put a new top and pulley on it and leave it at that height,” he said.

The new height would “be appropriate,” he said, “and the light will work better.”

Town officials hope to have the pole repaired prior to Memorial Day.

The flagpole dates to 1933, when it replaced an earlier pole that was placed on the common in 1917 by Andy Holt.

– JESSIE SALISBURY



