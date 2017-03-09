News

Firm to buy Wilton building

Thursday, March 9, 2017

By JESSIE SALISBURY

Correspondent

WILTON – Atlantic Prefab of Manchester is in the process of buying the former PVA/EPVA Building on Route 31 North. The most recent occupant was PEPDirect.

“We have a purchase and sales agreement,” Mark Beroney, general manager and senior designer, told the Board of Selectman on Wednesday, March 1. “We hope to close in April and hit the ground running.”

The informal meeting was also attended by Police Chief Brent Hautanen; Joe Torre, representing the Fire Department; Town Treasurer Jerry Greene, who owns a business in the neighborhood; Jennifer Beck, head of the Economic Development Committee; and a representative of the Planning Board.

Atlantic Prefab is part of a three-part firm in Manchester “that is all construction related,” Beroney said.

“We concentrate on prefab commercial construction, metal and wood roof trusses, and wall panels.”

The company currently has 25 full-time employees and at times has as many as 50, and, “We are still growing,” Beroney said.

Beroney, who lives in New Boston, said he chose Wilton because “I personally like the area and it’s close to (Route) 101.”

The company needed a space large enough to gather all of of its various components into one space, he said. They are currently in several local towns.

Because the previous occupants manufactured greeting cards, a site plan review for change of use will be needed. Beroney expects to be on the agenda for the April 19 meeting of the Planning Board.

In the meantime, he said, he would meet with the building inspector, fire chief, police chief and ambulance director for an inspection.

“N.H. Fire will inspect the sprinkler system,” he said.

The company will also do an environmental review.

“We use no hazardous materials,” he said.

The building is in the industrial zone and will need some modifications, Beroney said, particularly making the doors bigger and regrading the loading area. There are two buildings, and the company hopes to lease the smaller one to another company.

Hautanen asked about size and number of truck loads, and whether there would be a problem making the sharp turn from Forest Road onto the bridge at the end of Main Street.

Beroney said there would be few of those, and agreed to inform the police if there was to be one. Truck traffic, he said, involves only a few each day, and although the trucks are a little wide, they aren’t too long.

Work hours are from 6 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and there is, at present, only one shift, Beroney said.

“We are basically an indoor construction site,” he said.

Beroney was welcomed to town, and offered any help he might need in setting permits.

“We’ll have the grand opening and cut the ribbon and invite everybody,” Beroney said.