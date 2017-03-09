News

Selectmen nix payment to Wilton, note road opening

Thursday, March 9, 2017





BY JESSIE SALISBURY

Correspondent

LYNDEBOROUGH – Selectmen have decided not to pay Wilton an additional $1,300 for the ambulance account because they received the request after the public budget hearing, and the budget was finalized.

“They made the mistake,” Selectman Lee Mayhew said at the board’s regular meeting on March 1. “With a budget the size of theirs, they can find it or make adjustments.”

The error was caused when the Wilton Budget Committee decided not to recommend a second full-time paramedic. Although committee members had at first recommended it, they decided in the end the costs were too much for one year.

The budget figures supplied to Temple and Lyndeborough, however, were not adjusted. Temple had not yet held a budget hearing, and accepted the change.

The other Lyndeborough selectmen, Mark Schultz and Fred Douglas, agreed they should stick with the “published figures, since our budget is finalized.”

In other business, it was noted that New Road and a section of Old Temple Road south of Pettingill Hill Road were again open after emergency repairs to large mud holes. Permanent repairs will be made this summer.

After an inspection of the South Cemetery wall along Cemetery Road, it was decided the cemetery trustees would develop a plan and get estimates for next year. The wall is not in danger of collapse.

Annie LaPlante, of Tarn Road, presented a complaint of numerous dirt bikes in the Granite State Concrete gravel pit off Salisbury Road. Her home abuts one end of the pit. LaPlante said the noise was disturbing and had been for several years, but that it was getting worse and more frequent.

She said the riders say they have verbal permission to ride there, and the owner has said he has no problem with it.

Selectmen said the town doesn’t have a noise ordinance, and that the first step would be talking to the owners of the pit to reach some kind of compromise, including issuing written permission as is required by state law for use of private property. They will write the letter.

Police have a problem, selectmen said, because the pit is located in New Boston and Mont Vernon, as well as Lyndeborough.