40 attend Wilton Candidates Night

Thursday, March 9, 2017

By JESSIE SALISBURY

Correspondent

WILTON – Kermit Williams said he hoped the reason more people don’t show up for such things as the Candidates Night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, is “because things are going so smoothly.”

About 40 people attended the forum.

Williams is seeking a third term as selectman, and is the current chairman of the board.

“The biggest issue (facing the town) is economic development,” he said. “We are getting to be an older town – present company excepted, of course – and we don’t have all of the services people might like.

“There are a lot of things we should look at, maybe change the ‘We’ve always done it that way even if it doesn’t follow state law’ way of thinking.”

Williams was an advocate of hiring a town administrator, a position he said is working well.

Kellie-Sue Boissonnault, who was unable to attend, is seeking a two-year term, the seat vacated upon the resignation of Dan Donovan and currently held by Steve McDonough, who declined to run. She would be the town’s first selectwoman.

Boissonnault said in a letter that she is a 26-year resident who works for BAE Systems. She said she would work with all department heads and new Town Administrator Scott Butcher.

There is one contest on the ballot – for sewer commissioner. Tim Mortvedt and Michael Gerry, both political newcomers, are running for the position.

Mortvedt said he is new to town, semiretired from general construction and familiar with waste water treatment plants.

“I like to serve, like to do things,” he said, “but don’t know if I’ll be good at this.”

Gerry was not present.

Town Clerk Jane Farrell, who has held the position for about 25 years, said her office is working on making it “better and easier” for residents, including the use of credit cards.

Asked about “the busloads of voters from Massachusetts,” she said she “didn’t notice any.” Other than one unfounded charge of fraud, “There isn’t any,” she said.

Doreece Miller, who recently retired from the office, said she would continue to work with the town’s website.

David Miller, who said, “I’m usually called Mr. Doreece,” is running for trustee of the trust funds. He was appointed to the position years ago when Donovan was first elected a selectman.

The trustees are in charge of the town’s trust funds, of which there are about eight, plus all of the capital reserve funds, for a total of about $3 million, he said.

“I have a high tolerance for nitpicky work,” he said.