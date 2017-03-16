News

Fire heavily damages house

Thursday, March 16, 2017

By KATHY CLEVELAND

Staff Writer

MONT VERNON – A 15-year old cat hiding under a bed survived a fast-moving fire that partly destroyed a large house on Lovells Way on Sunday, March 12.

No one was hurt in the blaze, although some firefighters were treated for exhaustion, Mont Vernon Fire Chief Jay Wilson said.

The only person home was the son of owner Leo Maniace, who called 911 on his phone at about 1:32 p.m. before fleeing to a neighboring house.

Deputy Chief Kevin Pomeroy, who arrived first, at 1:38 p.m., said the fire quickly went to three alarms because of the windy weather.

The garage “was fully involved on arrival,” Wilson said. He said use of a heavy-duty 2 1/2-inch hose helped save the main structure.

Fire trucks and manpower responded from Amherst, Milford, Wilton, Lyndeborough, New Boston, Francestown, Brookline and Goffstown.

State Fire Marshall Sean Plumer, who was at the scene Monday, said the cause remains under investigation.

The fire apparently started in the garage section, and the rest of the house escaped the worst of the fire, Wilson said. The cause of the fire isn’t considered suspicious.

The cat was in a bedroom over the garage.

Wilson said some firefighters stayed on the scene overnight to watch for hot spots.

