WLC’s $12.5M budget passes

Thursday, March 16, 2017





By JESSIE SALISBURY

Correspondent

WILTON – A School Board proposal to cut two teachers and replace them with two educational specialists led to well over an hour of discussion at the annual Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative School District Meeting on Saturday, March 11.

An amendment was offered to restore a third-grade teacher, prompting another round of discussion of class size, school test scores and overall school goals.

In the end, the amendment was rejected, and the operating budget of $12,514,604 was passed almost unanimously.

Teaching positions eliminated were one third-grade teacher at Florence Rideout Elementary School and one English teacher at the middle-high school. The two new positions are a districtwide curriculum coordinator and an instruction intervention coordinator for grades 1-5.

Just over 100 people attended the 2 1/2-hour meeting at the high school.

The two new positions are recommended, Superintendent Bryan Lane said, because of concerns over state test scores in math and English that are below state average.

“Our goal is to have 80 percent rated at least proficient,” he said.

The intervention coordinator would focus on those students “who arrive without an academic background and tend to fall behind,” Lane said, referring to students who require extra help but don’t qualify for Title I services, which will remain at the school. That can be up to 25 percent of a class.

Asked why a curriculum coordinator is needed, and why teachers couldn’t get together like they used to, Lane said they do, but that they don’t have the time to do the job.

Adam Lavallee, of Lyndeborough, proposed adding $70,000 to the budget to retain the third-grade teacher, saying he was concerned about class size.

That raise, it was noted by the Budget Committee, could add $2 to the tax rate.

“We talked about this a lot,” Budget Committee Chairman Karen Grybko said. “We have one of the highest cost-per-student in the state and a low achievement/proficiency level, which is unacceptable.”

When the two towns were consolidated , “We considered class size,” School Board member Harry Dailey said. “Studies have shown that too small classes are also detrimental. We have to change the ways of educating. We can’t do it the way we did 30 years ago.”

The voice vote on the amendment was fairly close.

A new teachers contract, which will cost an additional $36,891 in the 2017-18 school year, was presented and explained by board member Matt Ballou. It is a three-year agreement that contains a new salary schedule to provide “a more competitive scenario” when seeking new teachers. It also changes the insurance coverage plan “to provide $35,000 savings.”

A secret ballot was requested, which resulted in 94 votes to approve the contract and 10 against.

The only other article on the warrant was a request for $55,000 to add to the Building/Equipment and Roadway Capital Reserve Fund.

Grybko said they had changed from using unexpended fund balances for such purposes “to be more transparent in how funds are spent.” Unexpended funds are now returned to the towns.

The fund is basically for eventual repair of the high school rood, and it currently contains $241,000.

“It is important to keep funds for the future,” Grybko said.

Bill Keefe, of Wilton, spoke against the idea, although not because it was a bad idea – “I object to raising taxes,” he said, and because of the amount in the fund now.

The high school bond “will be paid in a couple of years,” he said. “Start saving that money then.”

The article passed on a voice vote.