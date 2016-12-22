|
Brenda Stratemeyer
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Brenda Stratemeyer, 77, of Stratham, NH died peacefully at home on December 11, 2016.
She was the daughter of Alfred and Barbara (Emerson) Kirton of Bedford, MA.
She is survived by her husband Joseph Kilcullen of Stratham, NH, daughter Katherine Stratemeyer-Franz of Peterboro, NH and sons; Jason of Whidbey Island, WA, Peter of Westford, MA and Charles of Durango, CO and 6 granddaughters as well as brothers Peter Kirton of Bedford, MA and Alfred Kirton of Franklin, MA.
She attended Bedford Junior High School, graduated from Concord, MA High School in 1957, attended Massachusetts College of Art and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Springfield College School of Human Services in 1995.
Brenda was employed for many years at St Joseph Hospital, Nashua, NH. She worked in human services on the NH Seacoast after graduating from Springfield and was employed as a docent at the John Paul Jones House, Portsmouth, NH and the Hamilton House, S. Berwick, ME.
Her volunteer activities include 17 years in the Offenders Program at NH State Prison and at CASA of Dover, NH.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to CASA, Dover, NH, or the Portsmouth Historical Society, Portsmouth or New England Historical Society, Haverhill, MA. A private memorial service will be held.
