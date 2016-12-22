Obituaries

Brenda Stratemeyer

Brenda Stratemeyer, 77, of Stratham, NH died peacefully at home on De­cember 11, 2016.

She was the daughter of Alfred and Barbara (Em­erson) Kirton of Bedford, MA.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Kilcul­len of Stratham, NH, daughter Katherine Stratemeyer-Franz of Peterboro, NH and sons; Jason of Whidbey Island, WA, Peter of Westford, MA and Charles of Du­rango, CO and 6 grand­daughters as well as brothers Peter Kirton of Bedford, MA and Alfred Kirton of Franklin, MA.

She attended Bed­ford Junior High School, graduated from Concord, MA High School in 1957, attended Massachusetts College of Art and gradu­ated Magna Cum Laude from Springfield College School of Human Services in 1995.

Brenda was employed for many years at St Jo­seph Hospital, Nashua, NH. She worked in hu­man services on the NH Seacoast after graduat­ing from Springfield and was employed as a docent at the John Paul Jones House, Portsmouth, NH and the Hamilton House, S. Berwick, ME.

Her volunteer activities include 17 years in the Of­fenders Program at NH State Prison and at CASA of Dover, NH.

Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to CASA, Dover, NH, or the Ports­mouth Historical Society, Portsmouth or New Eng­land Historical Society, Haverhill, MA. A private memorial service will be held.