Obituaries

Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Ann S. (McCaffrey) Beaupre, 74, resident of the Huntington at Nash­ua, NH and Major Clethe Runway, Narragansett, RI, died on Saturday, De­cember 17, 2016 at Kent Village at the Hun­tington. Ann was born to the late Henry J. McCaffrey and late Kathleen E. (Mullen) McCaf­frey in Providence R.I. The youngest of four girls, Ann grew up in a fam­ily with deep Irish, Catholic roots, attending Holy Name Church and School in Providence. Af­ter graduating from St. Xavier Academy in 1959, Ann spent a year study­ing in the convent in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. After a brief illness, she entered Rhode Island College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education, securing a teaching job at Veazie Street Elementary School in Providence.

Ann married Ken­neth N. Beaupre in 1966 and they built a home in Greenville, RI where they had three children - Kathleen, Christine and Kenneth, Jr. Ann and Ken moved their family to San Diego, CA in 1977. During their 3 years there, Ann was diagnosed with acous­tic neuroma (noncancer­ous brain tumor) that per­manently took much of her hearing. Beating all odds, she recovered from ground-breaking laser surgery at a Los Angeles hospital in 1978. In 1980, the family moved to Am­herst, NH where they re­sided for 20 years. While there, she spent several years as a nursery school teacher and later a Read­ing Recovery teacher. In 1992, Ann and Ken pur­chased a beach cottage in Narragansett, RI, where they planned their retire­ment.

Ann's heart was broken when her husband of 34 years was diagnosed with terminal cancer at age 60 and died on November 1, 2000. After Ken's death, she moved to a condo in Sky Meadow in Nashua, NH where she resided until 2015. She also en­joyed many summers in her Narragansett home - one of her favorite places in the world - walking to daily mass and cherishing time with family and the ocean she loved.

One of the original pa­rishioners of St. John Neumann Church in Mer­rimack, NH, Ann was a communicant there for more than 35 years. She served as Eucharistic Minister for 3 decades, chairperson of liturgy for 10 years, Sacristan, mar­riage prep counselor, re­ligious ed teacher and chairperson of bereave­ment.

Later, she led support groups for grieving spous­es through Hospice for 10 years. She enjoyed play­ing bridge, going to lunch with friends, bible study groups, saying the rosary and was an avid reader. She relished being a grandmother for more than 19 years, always attending sporting events, dance recitals, school concerts, birthday parties and wherever else her grandchildren were.

Ann leaves two daugh­ters, Kathleen E. Corsetti and her husband Ronald G. Corsetti of Hollis, NH, Christine B. Snyder and her husband Daniel R. Snyder of Hollis, NH and son Kenneth N. Beaupre, Jr. and his girlfriend Jew­ell Arbour of Narragan­sett, RI. She leaves five grandchildren, all of Hol­lis - whom she considered the "five greatest joys" of her life - Joann M. Snyder, Caroline B. Snyder, Eliza­beth A. Corsetti, Nathan L. Corsetti and Kenneth R. Corsetti.

Ann is survived by three sisters - Kathleen E. Clossick and her hus­band Francis Clossick of North Kingston, RI, Mary M. Cahir and her husband Thomas Cahir of Narra­gansett, RI and Rose M. Tedeschi of Providence, RI. She was predeceased by brother-in-law Robert A. Tedeschi in 2009, neph­ew Michael J. Tedeschi in 2004 and brother-in-law Walter Beaupre in 1985. She also leaves her best friend of 60 years, Regina Sadlier of Rumford, RI and brothers-in-law, Rich­ard E. Beaupre of Cum­berland, RI and James P. Beaupre and his wife Judith of Winchester, VA, and many nieces, neph­ews, cousins and count­less friends.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, De­cember 21, 2016 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Rd, Merrimack, NH. Mass of Christian Burial is being celebrat­ed on Thursday, Decem­ber 22, 2016 at St. John Neumann at 10:30 a.m. A burial service will be cel­ebrated at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 301 S. County Trail, Exeter, RI on Tuesday, Decem­ber 27, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. The family requests do­nations in Ann's memory be made to her beloved parish, St. John Neumann Church or Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Execu­tive Park Drive, Merri­mack, NH 03054. The DA­VIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua has been placed in charge of arrangements. An on­line guest book is avail­able at www.davisfuneral homenh.com, (603-883- 3401) "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER."