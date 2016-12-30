Obituaries

Herbert W. Wenzel

Friday, December 30, 2016

Herbert W. Wenzel, 84, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2016 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Herbert G. and Frances (Wheeler) Wenzel. Raised and educated in Manchester, he was a graduate of West High School.

An honorably discharged veter­an, Herb proudly served his country as a member of the United States Ma­rine Corps during the Ko­rean Conflict. Herb was discharged following the death of his father. He re­turned to New Hampshire to run the family business, The Baboosic Lake Pavil­lion in Amherst, NH. Dur­ing the summertime, the pavillion hosted dances in the evenings and was a lo­cal vacation destination.

Herb was a dedicat­ed and savvy business­man. In his early 20s, he became an oil delivery driver for Crawford & Vo­gel Heating Oil Company. Herb started his own oil company, Wenzel Oil, and in 1978, he took over the former oil company to form Crawford-Vogel and Wenzel Heating Oil. He also owned and operated Herb Wenzel Real Estate in the Amherst area.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Herb was known for his sense of humor and loy­alty. Herb worked tireless­ly to provide for his wife and six children. A snow­bird, Herb and his wife, Pauline, enjoyed winters in Marco Island, FL, for over 30 years. Herb served his community diligently and was a longtime mem­ber of the Masonic Frater­nity, Bektash Shriners, and Milford Lions Club. Herb will be best remembered for his generous heart and love of family.

Herb is survived by his wife, Pauline (Charest) Wenzel, with whom he shared 62 years of mar­riage; two daughters, Debra Rodd and husband Daniel of Amherst, Ta­mara Heaton and husband Gregory of Danby, VT; four sons, William Wen­zel and wife Jane of Merrimack, Thomas Wenzel of Amherst, Richard Wenzel and wife Christina of Am­herst, and Michael Wenzel of Bedford; eight grand­children, Matthew Wen­zel, Jeffrey Wenzel, Alex­ander Rodd, Tori Wenzel, Madison Heaton, Ashley Heaton, Brody Wenzel, and Carson Wenzel; three dear cousins and surrogate sib­lings, Kurt Wenzel Jr., Ken­ny Wenzel, and Michelene Bouchard; and many ex­tended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Herb was predeceased by his aunt and uncle, Eliza­beth and Kurt Wenzel Sr., who helped raise him after the passing of Herb's moth­er at a young age.

ARRANGEMENTS: At Herb's request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Herb's life will be held at a later date. Assisting the fam­ily with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Herb's memory to the Al­zheimer's Association, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110. To view Herb's online tribute, send con­dolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.