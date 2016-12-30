|
Herbert W. Wenzel
Friday, December 30, 2016
Herbert W. Wenzel, 84, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2016 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Herbert G. and Frances (Wheeler) Wenzel. Raised and educated in Manchester, he was a graduate of West High School.
An honorably discharged veteran, Herb proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Herb was discharged following the death of his father. He returned to New Hampshire to run the family business, The Baboosic Lake Pavillion in Amherst, NH. During the summertime, the pavillion hosted dances in the evenings and was a local vacation destination.
Herb was a dedicated and savvy businessman. In his early 20s, he became an oil delivery driver for Crawford & Vogel Heating Oil Company. Herb started his own oil company, Wenzel Oil, and in 1978, he took over the former oil company to form Crawford-Vogel and Wenzel Heating Oil. He also owned and operated Herb Wenzel Real Estate in the Amherst area.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Herb was known for his sense of humor and loyalty. Herb worked tirelessly to provide for his wife and six children. A snowbird, Herb and his wife, Pauline, enjoyed winters in Marco Island, FL, for over 30 years. Herb served his community diligently and was a longtime member of the Masonic Fraternity, Bektash Shriners, and Milford Lions Club. Herb will be best remembered for his generous heart and love of family.
Herb is survived by his wife, Pauline (Charest) Wenzel, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage; two daughters, Debra Rodd and husband Daniel of Amherst, Tamara Heaton and husband Gregory of Danby, VT; four sons, William Wenzel and wife Jane of Merrimack, Thomas Wenzel of Amherst, Richard Wenzel and wife Christina of Amherst, and Michael Wenzel of Bedford; eight grandchildren, Matthew Wenzel, Jeffrey Wenzel, Alexander Rodd, Tori Wenzel, Madison Heaton, Ashley Heaton, Brody Wenzel, and Carson Wenzel; three dear cousins and surrogate siblings, Kurt Wenzel Jr., Kenny Wenzel, and Michelene Bouchard; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Herb was predeceased by his aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Kurt Wenzel Sr., who helped raise him after the passing of Herb's mother at a young age.
ARRANGEMENTS: At Herb's request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Herb's life will be held at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Herb's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110. To view Herb's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
