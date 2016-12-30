|
Richard H. Mace Sr.
Friday, December 30, 2016
Richard H. Mace, Sr., 89, resident of Milford, NH, died on December 24, 2016 at Crestwood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Southborough, MA on April 9, 1927, the son of Leon and Floy (Vieno) Mace. He grew up in Concord, MA but soon made his home in Milford where he lived for more than 70 years.
Mr. Mace was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during World War II. He left high school to serve his country and enlisted in the Navy and served on the destroyer USS Woodworth. After being discharged at the end of the war, he returned to Milford High School to complete his studies and graduated with the Class of 1947. Richard then pursued his dream of flying and received his pilot's license from Boire Field in Nashua, NH.
Richard worked for Hayward Farms, Inc for many years. He and his wife owned and operated Hayward Farms Restaurant and Dairy Bar in Milford from 1976 until 1988. After a brief retirement, Richard went to work for Hampshire Hills Sports & Fitness as Director of Maintenance. He was very active in Milford town affairs having served as the chairman of the Planning Board and the chairman of the Board of Selectmen for many years.
Mr. Mace was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and sailing. In addition, he loved all types of animals, tinkering around his home, working with his hands, making stained glass lamps. Richard had a strong working knowledge of mechanics, electricity, and plumbing and heating. He was a loving husband, a devoted father and loved being a grandfather.
Richard was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Milford, a member of Custos Morum Lodge #42 I.O.O.F., Ricciardi Hartshorn Post #23, American Legion and Harley Sanford Post #4368, VFW, Milford. Mr. Mace received the first ever Distinguished Citizen Award from the Milford VFW on Veteran's Day, 2016.
He was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor MacDonald.
Family members include his wife of 68 years and high school sweetheart, Bettina R. (Rocca) Mace of Milford; a son and daughter-in-law, Richard H. Mace, Jr. and Joni Mace of Bradenton, FL; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tracey Mace and Neal Gade of Martha's Vineyard, Wendy Mace and William Phillips of Milford, NH, Melissa Mace and Mathew Marulla of Manchester, NH; two grandchildren, Nicolas Mace of Florida and Lindsay DiMaria of Milford, NH.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, January 20th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Honor Flight New England, P.O. Box 16287, Hooksett, NH 03106 or online at www. honorflightnewengland. org or Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business