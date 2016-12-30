Obituaries

Richard H. Mace Sr.

Friday, December 30, 2016

Richard H. Mace, Sr., 89, resident of Milford, NH, died on De­cember 24, 2016 at Crest­wood Healthcare Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Southborough, MA on April 9, 1927, the son of Leon and Floy (Vieno) Mace. He grew up in Con­cord, MA but soon made his home in Milford where he lived for more than 70 years.

Mr. Mace was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during World War II. He left high school to serve his country and enlisted in the Navy and served on the destroyer USS Woodworth. After be­ing discharged at the end of the war, he returned to Milford High School to complete his studies and graduated with the Class of 1947. Richard then pur­sued his dream of flying and received his pilot's li­cense from Boire Field in Nashua, NH.

Richard worked for Hayward Farms, Inc for many years. He and his wife owned and operated Hayward Farms Restau­rant and Dairy Bar in Mil­ford from 1976 until 1988. After a brief retirement, Richard went to work for Hampshire Hills Sports & Fitness as Director of Maintenance. He was very active in Milford town af­fairs having served as the chairman of the Planning Board and the chairman of the Board of Selectmen for many years.

Mr. Mace was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and sailing. In addition, he loved all types of ani­mals, tinkering around his home, working with his hands, making stained glass lamps. Richard had a strong working knowl­edge of mechanics, elec­tricity, and plumbing and heating. He was a loving husband, a devoted father and loved being a grand­father.

Richard was a com­municant of St. Patrick's Church, Milford, a mem­ber of Custos Morum Lodge #42 I.O.O.F., Ricciardi Harts­horn Post #23, American Legion and Harley San­ford Post #4368, VFW, Milford. Mr. Mace received the first ever Distin­guished Citizen Award from the Milford VFW on Veteran's Day, 2016.

He was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor MacDon­ald.

Family members in­clude his wife of 68 years and high school sweet­heart, Bettina R. (Rocca) Mace of Milford; a son and daughter-in-law, Rich­ard H. Mace, Jr. and Joni Mace of Bradenton, FL; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tracey Mace and Neal Gade of Martha's Vineyard, Wendy Mace and William Phillips of Milford, NH, Melissa Mace and Mathew Marul­la of Manchester, NH; two grandchildren, Nicolas Mace of Florida and Lind­say DiMaria of Milford, NH.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, Janu­ary 20th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Burial will be in River­side Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Honor Flight New England, P.O. Box 16287, Hooksett, NH 03106 or online at www. honorflightnewengland. org or Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a mem­ory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com