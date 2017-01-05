Obituaries

Marie D. Copertino

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Marie D. Copertino, 85, resident of Temple, NH, died on January 1, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 28, 1931, the daughter of Henry and Wilhelmina (Fischer) Lindstadt.

Mrs. Copertino made her home in Temple since 1984 and formerly lived in Amherst, NH for many years.

She was a loving mother, a devoted grandmother and great grandmother whose greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred F. Copertino, Sr.

Family members include her son, Alfred Copertino of Temple, NH; three daughters and sons-in-law, Claudia M. and Peter Zahn of Temple, NH, Lenora and Daniel LaGuerre of Greenfield, NH, Dr. Daneil Kuftinec and Robert Kuftinec of Carlisle, MA; six grandchildren, Matthew Zahn, Petra Swenson, Daniele LaGuerre, Lauren LaGuerre, Hunter Kuftinec and Tucker Kuftinec; six great grandchildren, Annabelle Swenson, Kyle Swenson, Jr., Umi Zahn, Kai Zahn, Koji Zahn and Liam LaGuerre; and her brother, William Lindstadt of Levittown, NY.

Visiting hours are Wednesday, January 4th from 5:00-8:00pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00am in Divine Mercy Parish, 12 Church Street, Peterborough, NH. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Peterborough, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children-Boston, c/o Development Office, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.