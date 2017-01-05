Obituaries

Leonard Peterson

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Leonard Peterson, 81, originally from Aurora, Illinois, and formerly of Wilton, N.H., passed away at Ledgewood Bay, Milford, N.H., December 21st after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Heimdal Peterson; two children, Scott Peterson and wife, Misha, Sheri Douds and husband, Keith; four grandchildren, Noah Peterson, Sasha Peterson, Kara Douds, and Juliane Douds; two brothers and wives, Marlin Peterson and Miriam Peterson, Eugene and Joann Peterson, and their respective children, Bill, John, Sue, and Dave Peterson, and Laurel Peterson Hartman, as well as many close friends and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Myron and Laura Peterson.

Len was enrolled in Reserve Officers Training Core (ROTC) at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois, and after college graduation served his two year army duty at the Boston Army Base, Boston, MA, thereby becoming acquainted with the Northeast and discovering a love for this part of the country. Upon completing his service and experience as a First Lieutenant in the army, he and Judy briefly returned to Illinois but their longing “to get back East” resulted in moving back to New England in 1961 and ultimately starting Label Art, Inc. in Wilton, a company they owned for 23 years. Len always had an entrepreneurial bent, as a young boy selling greeting cards door to door, to one day having his own company. The latter was a highlight and a very pleasant and rewarding experience, for which both he and Judy were grateful. They also long cherished the relationships with Label Art employees. Len, too, had a love for helping young budding entrepreneurs see their dreams come to fruition.

Favorite things of Len’s were taking family trips throughout New England and southern California, going to Florida every winter for many years, and some travel at home and abroad for national and international label conferences. Then, too, he liked playing tennis and loved sunshine and the “water,” primarily the ocean. Theater, concerts, music in general – especially classical – and plays, were top of the list. Perhaps understandable considering Len played the lead in his junior and senior high school plays!

Another favorite was serving on the board of Gordon College, Wenham, MA., for 25 years, and for some time on the board of the Indian Head Bank in Wilton and eventually Fleet Bank in Manchester. He was a member of the United Church of Christ, Amherst, N.H., where a “Celebration of Len’s Life” will be held at a later date to be announced. Always of primary importance to Len was family and faith; his memorial service will be a reflection of these things he held closest to his heart.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org). A special thank you from the family goes out to the staff, nurses, and LNA’s at Ledgewood Bay, Milford, N.H., and to Compassus palliative care folks, for the excellent care and thoughtfulness they all provided. It was greatly appreciated.