Edward F. Nichols Jr.

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Edward F. Nichols, Jr., 97, of Dover, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at home surrounded by his family. Edward was born Aug. 23, 1919 in Milford, NH; the son of Edward F. Nichols, Sr. and Anna (Dane) Nichols.

Edward, known by some as Buster, lived in Florida for over 40 years before returning to NH to be near his family over the last five years. He served with the 3rd Division in the 7th Army during World War II. As a bazooka man, S/Sgt. Nichols fought through the push to Munich, finally part of the freeing of Berchtesgaden, Hitler’s hideout, where he was on V-E Day.

Edward worked into his 80’s as a self-employed carpenter in New Hampshire and Florida. He was also a big fan of all Boston sports teams. He was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge in Milford, NH and the Elks while living in Florida. He enjoyed solving puzzles and was an avid reader.

Edward is survived by his wife, Lois J (Krauss) Nichols, of Dover, son; David P. Nichols of Durham, stepson James Monroe of Enfield CT, sister; Helen Ploss of Sarasota FL, 6 grandchildren; Ted Nichols of Wilton, Holly Lubelczyk of Merrimack, Kate Ingold of Greensboro NC, Zach Nichols of Durham, Melanie Fisher of Newington CT, and Ben Monroe of Vancouver, BC, Canada; and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves 2 loving daughter-in-laws; Deborah Nichols of Durham, and Ruth Monroe of Enfield, CT.

Besides his parents, Edward was predeceased by his first wife; Muriel (Johnson) Nichols, his eldest son; Edward F. Nichols, III, grandson; James York, and four siblings; Lawrence, Arthur, Anna and Dorothy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, Madbury United Church of Christ, Town Hall Road, Madbury, NH 03823 in his name. There are no visiting hours. A small memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Madbury United Church of Christ, Town Hall Road, Madbury, NH. A reception will follow the service at the Madbury Town Hall. The ashes will be interred in the family plot at Riverside Cemetery in Milford, NH in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction Purdy Funeral Services. To sign our online guestbook, go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.