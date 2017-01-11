Obituaries

Howard Prescott Denton

Howard Prescott Denton, of Nashua, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 2, 2017. He was born in Arlington, MA, to Edward C.H. Denton and Hilda Prescott Denton.

During his long, full life, Howard had three loves: mechanical engineering, art, and his family. Howard loved knowing how things worked and was always trying to find new ways to make the world run more smoothly. He worked for Simplex, developing the first pull-down fire alarms, and for Imaging Automations, eventually securing a patent for optics in document scanners.

His love for mechanics flowed easily into his love of music and art. Not only did he enjoy singing in choirs and musicals, his mechanical knowledge made building musical instruments enjoyable. In the 1960’s, he built the harpsichord that is still owned by Amherst Congregational Church, as well as pipe organs for other churches around Massachusetts.

After retirement, Howard discovered a passion for black and white photography. Unlike other many other photographers in the modern world, Howard worked strictly with film and only in black and white. He developed and printed all of his own photos and has received many awards and accolades for his work. He frequently exhibited his work both locally and in Massachusetts.

He is survived by his wife, Berta, and his five children: Charles, Jennifer, Geoffrey, Carl, and Meredith. He also leaves behind his 5 grandchildren, Allen, Caroline, Angelina, Emily, and Isabella.

The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with Howard’s arrangements.