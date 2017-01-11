Obituaries

Blaise Aleksei Corcoran

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Blaise Aleksei Corcoran, a long-time resident of Milford, New Hampshire, passionate husband and devoted father, died Jan. 7, 2017, after living with cancer for over a year. He passed away surrounded by Jeanne, his wife of 38 years, and his 4 children: Kara, Andrew, Marian, and Gillian.

Blaise was born Feb. 8, 1953 in Poughkeepsie, NY, to James Corcoran and Olga Vishnevsky. He received his Bachelor’s degree at Colgate University and his Master’s at SUNY College of Environment Science and Forestry. He met the love of his life, Jeanne, in the fall of 1977, and married her on Aug. 26, 1978. Together, they settled in Milford, and raised their four children. He loved his friends, Colgate University, the New York Yankees, and above all else, his family.

There are no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at 9 am in St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Road, Merrimack. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate in his honor to the American Cancer Society or the Cancer Research Institute of New York. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, go to www.smith-heald.com.