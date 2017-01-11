Obituaries

John F. Rougeau

John F. Rougeau, 59, longtime resident of Milford, NH, died peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 8, 2017 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH.

He was born in Keene, NH on April 18, 1957, a son of M. Frances (Jernberg) Rougeau of Mont Vernon, NH and the late Louis G. Rougeau. He was raised and educated in Milford, and graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1975. At age 17, he was injured in a skiing accident and bravely dealt with his disability for 42 years. John earned his Associates degree from NH Vo-Tech in Nashua and his Bachelor’s degree in Business from St. Andrews College in North Carolina.

He had been employed by Indian Head Bank/Fleet Bank in Nashua, NH for many years.

John loved music, his family and friends, his cats, Josie and Gary and working on his computer. In addition, he was a member of NH DeMolay and the Benevlolent Lodge #7, F & AM, Milford.

In addition to his mother, family members include a sister and brother-in-law, Diane and John Albert of Mont Vernon; a brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Kathie Rougeau of Milford; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There are no visiting hours. A graveside service service will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Granite State Independent Living, 21 Chenell Drive, Concord, NH 03301. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.