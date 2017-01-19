Obituaries

Basil Harris Jr.

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Basil Harris, Jr., 69, hus­band of Mary Werner Har­ris, passed away peaceful­ly at home in Brookline, New Hampshire on Sun­day, January 15, 2017 sur­rounded by his wife and children.

Born in New York, New York, and raised in Rye, NY, he was the el­dest son of the late Dr. Basil Harris and Marie Murray Harris.

Basil attended Fairfield Preparatory School, graduated from the University of Toronto, Saint Michael's College, and received his Master of Education degree from the University of New Hamp­shire. As an educator, he was a founding teacher of The Salisbury School in Maryland, taught lo­cally at Thorntons Ferry School in Merrimack, NH, and served on the school boards of both Brookline and Hollis, NH. He later transitioned to the field of hightechnology, employed by several companies and working as a consultant within the New Hamp­shire and Massachusetts region. He stayed youth­ful on the golf links and ski slopes and was well-loved for his quick wit and easy humor. He played guitar and sang as can­tor for over 20 years at St. John Neumann Catholic Community in Merrimack, NH, was a music volun­teer for hospice patients and their families in the community, and was an active member of the Hollis-Brook­line Rotary Club, where he served as President from 2006-07. His voice touched the lives of many through song and guitar-playing cultivated over a lifetime of passion for music.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Basil Harris, IV and his wife Gillian Jorgensen of Seattle, WA, as well as his daughter Jesse Harris and her husband Alexandre Rolland of Montreal, Qué­bec. He is also survived by 3 granddaughters, 8 broth­ers and sisters (and pre­deceased by one sister), 15 in-laws, and 23 nieces and nephews.

A service in celebration of his life will be held in the spring.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, do­nations in his honor be made to the HollisBrook­line Rotary Club online at http://www.hbrotary.com/ Harris_Memoriam.htm or by mail at P.O. Box 1592, Hollis, NH 03049.