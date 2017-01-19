Obituaries

Mary-Ann Smith

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Mary-Ann Smith, 92, formerly of Amherst and Nashua NH, died peace­fully on December 26th 2016, at home in Santa Cruz, California, sur­rounded by people she loved.

Mary-Ann was born on February 4, 1924 in Boston. While attending Wheelock College in the early '40s she met her fu­ture husband, Richard A. Smith. "Dick" and Mary- Ann were married in No­vember 1943 in Columbus, Ohio where he was attend­ing officer training school. After the ceremony, the newlyweds attended the Ohio/Michigan football game.

While living in Medford and Lexington, MA, Mary- Ann was a full-time moth­er to her two young sons, David and Rick. In 1953 the family moved to Mack Hill in Amherst where their daughter Joyce joined the family. Two years later, having out­grown their small house, the Smiths moved to the Amherst Village and Andy was born. Over the next decade Mary-Ann was ac­tively involved in village life, volunteering as a Cub Scout den mother, playing in the town tennis match­es, and hosting the annual Memorial Day party.

In the late '60s Mary- Ann returned to college to become a teacher. At the same time political activism was a central theme at the Smith resi­dence. The house became a drop-in center for youth who needed help or ad­vice, and weekly rap ses­sions gave teens, adults, and our local police of­ficer an opportunity to talk things out. Mary-Ann attended peace marches in Manchester, New York, and Washington DC. Years later she and Dick joined their daughter Joyce at a Gay Rights March in DC.

Mary-Ann taught 4th and 5th grades for 20 years in Brookline and Milford. She was an exemplary teacher who took the time to know and encourage each student's strengths.

In 1972 Mary-Ann and Dick moved to Royal Crest Estates in Nashua. After retiring from teaching, Mary-Ann, along with her husband Dick, began vol­unteering weekly at the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. The two loved walking through Beaver Brook conserva­tion area in Hollis and along the Maine coast. Their travels took them across the Canadian Rock­ies, to Alaska on a small ship cruise, to the island of Aruba, and across the U.S. to visit family. They loved visiting with the ever-growing number of grandchildren.

In 2008, four years after Dick passed away, Mary- Ann moved to Santa Cruz to be near her daughter Joyce Smith. Mary-Ann loved visiting the Pacific Ocean, exploring Big Sur, and admiring the red­woods, but always missed New England's fall foli­age.

Mary-Ann was prede­ceased by her husband Dick, and by a son, Rich­ard C. Smith.

Survivors include a daughter, Joyce Smith of Santa Cruz, CA.; two sons, David of New York City and Andrew of Twin Mountain, NH; six grand­children; and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beaver Brook Association, Hollis NH.