Kathleen Mary Aitchison

Thursday, January 26, 2017

On December 11, 2016 Kathleen Mary Aitchison (McKenna) passed peacefully in her sleep at St. Joseph’s Hospital after a period of declining health.

Kathleen, born August 11, 1938, is the daughter of Gertrude M. (McJuary) and James J. McKenna Jr. of Newton, Massachusetts. Gertrude and James also had a son, James J. McKenna III, of whom predeceased Kathleen in 2002. His wife, Lillian McKenna, survives Kathleen.

She was also predeceased by her daughter Kathleen Dunbar (Aitchison) and survived by her four children including Kristina M. Benoit, Richard R. Aitchison, James W. Aitchison, and Kelley A. Aitchison. Kathleen is also survived by her two sons in law five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Kathleen was an employee of Owens Brockway Illinois for 20+ years retiring in 2000. Kathleen was a Milford New Hampshire resident since 1970 and still resided there until her death.

No services will be held at this time, but any inquiries can be sent to

k_benoit2@aol.com in regards to future services in the spring.