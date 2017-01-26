Obituaries

Anna G. Bickmore

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Anna G. Bickmore, 87, resident of Milford, NH died on January 18, 2017 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, Nashua, NH.

She was born in Brookline, MA on April 14, 1929, a daughter of Arthur and Anna (Deveau) Burrill. She resided in Milford for a short time and formerly made her home in Kennebunk, ME for several years and North Reading, MA for many years.

Anna was a devoted homemaker and was happiest when she was in her kitchen cooking and always trying new recipes. She also enjoyed all types of animals and listening to music.

She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Bickmore; and her twin sister, Helen Stafford.

Family members include six children, Richard Schaitel of Londonderry, NH, Mark Schaitel of FL, William Schaitel of Salem, NH, Eric Schaitel of Marblehead, MA, Kurt Schaitel of Nashua, NH and Kristin Sheehan of Cape Coral, FL; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.